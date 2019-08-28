RiverDogs Chase Down Attendance Record to Close out the Season at Home

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The playoff-hopeful Charleston RiverDogs return home on Friday night, and over the course of their final four games, they'll host the last postgame fireworks show of the season and one last helicopter ball drop presented by Natty Light Seltzer to close out the 2019 campaign down at The Joe.

Needing a big push from the Riley Park faithful, the RiverDogs have a chance to close the gap on their all-time attendance record of 305,622 set during the 2017 season. Currently sitting at 287,303 through the turnstiles in 2019 to date, the club will need an average of 4,580 per game over the final four days at The Joe to surpass the all-time record. The RiverDogs are also just a win away from clinching the Spinx Battle for the Palmetto State season series with their Red Sox rivals as they close out the year against their in-state foes.

Friday, August 30, 7:05 p.m.: Friday Fireworks to the Music of One-Hit Wonders: Jam out to the music of the best one-hit wonders all night on the final Boeing Red Shirt Friday of the season, featuring a postgame fireworks extravaganza presented by Home Telecom. In conjunction with WEZL and Live 5 News, fans who show up to the game wearing red will also receive $1 off their tickets at the box office, with the option to donate that dollar back to support local nonprofit LEAP, the Lowcountry's source for equine-assisted psychotherapy. The RiverDogs will also auction off their Red Shirt Friday game-worn jerseys during the evening, with the proceeds benefitting military members and their families.

Saturday, August 31, 6:05 p.m.: Postgame Helicopter Ball Drop/Back the Blue Night: Stick around after the final out of the game as one lucky fan will have the chance to win $6,000 as part of the final Fly In Helicopter Ball Drop of the season presented by Natural Light Seltzer. In association with Chuck FM and Fox 24, each fan will receive a number corresponding to a bouncy ball that will be dropped onto the field following the game. The fan with the ball that lands inside the designated circle around home plate will come away with prizes including the $6,000 grand prize and a Natty Light Seltzer at-home tailgate. It's also Back the Blue Night at The Joe; local law enforcement can receive up to four complimentary tickets at the box office with a badge or proper identification. The RiverDogs will also be accepting donations during the night to benefit Carolina C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors), an organization trying to rebuild shattered lives of survivors and co-workers affected by line of duty death.

Sunday, September 1, 5:05 p.m.: Holy City Sunday: The RiverDogs don the Holy City pinstripes for one final time in 2019 as they welcome in Lowcountry families for an MUSC Health Family Sunday. All kids 12 and under that head to the ballpark can eat free, play pregame catch on the field, and run the bases following the night's contest. Members of the MUSC Children's Health Club get in free presented by Y102.5 and ABC News 4. Fans that can't make it out The Joe can catch the final Holy City Sunday broadcast of the season on MyTV (channel 36 over air/satellite and Channel 13 via cable).

Monday, September 2, 2:05 p.m.: Dog Day Afternoon/Labor Day Finale: Cheer on the Dogs with your dog on a Labor Day afternoon finale to close out the season. As part of a Monday Dog Day at The Joe presented by 96.9 The Wolf, the canine-friendly contest features dollar hot dogs and beers presented by Busch Light. Charleston will also honor the "Top Dog" of the season following the game and raise the banner of the fan-voted player of the year up at Riley Park among some of the past RiverDogs greats including Josh Hamilton, B.J. Upton, Phillip Hughes, and more. The club will also honor their gameday employees of the year to tie a bow on the 23rd season of baseball at Riley Park. As part of their partnership with Blackbaud, the local software and services leader for the global philanthropic community, the RiverDogs will also highlight local non-profit Meals on Wheels of Charleston.

