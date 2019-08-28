Lexington Powers Down West Virginia with Doubleheader Sweep

WHITAKER BANK BALLPARK (Lexington, KY) - After what seemed like endless rain, the clouds parted for a beautiful day for baseball. The days off proved positive for the Lexington Legends as they swept the West Virginia Power 4-2 and 6-1.

The Power plated their only runs in the top of the first inning. Billy Cooke reached on a throwing error by Carlos Hernandez then swiped third base and Caleb Ricca drew a walk. Bobby Honeyman then drove them both home and West Virginia led, 2-0.

Lexington answered in the bottom of the same inning. Jeison Guzman and Chris Hudgins were both hit-by-a-pitch. Reed Rohlman then drove them both home with a two-run single to left field and the game was tied, 2-2.

Eric Cole blasted a solo homer to right field and the Legends led, 3-2.

In the top of the sixth inning, Rohlman singled his way aboard then scored on an RBI single by John Rave and Lexington led, 4-2.

Carlos Hernandez was awarded the victory tossing 6.0 innings allowing two runs (zero earned) on two hits while walking three and striking out eight. Juan Then was given the loss pitching 5.0 innings allowing three runs on four hits while walking one and striking out five.

In game two, the Legends scored in the first inning. Rubendy Jaquez singled to left field then scored on an RBI hit by Nick Hutchins and Lexington led, 1-0.

In the bottom of the second inning, Bruce Steel reached on a fielding error then Jackson Lueck drew a walk. Jaquez then blasted a three-run dinger to left field and the Legends extended their lead, 4-0.

Lexington continued their scoring into the third inning. Hudgins reached on a leadoff single. Rohlman and John Rave then were both hit by a pitch to load the bases. A two run single by Steel extended the Legends' lead, 6-0.

The lone run of the game for the Power came in the sixth inning. A solo home run by Caleb Ricca put West Virginia on the board, 6-1.

Charlie Neuweiler pitched the complete 7.0 inning game allowing one run on four hits while walking one and striking out 10. Ben Onyshko was given the loss pitching 3.0 innings allowing three earned runs on five hits while walking one and striking out three.

The Legends and Power conclude their series tomorrow, Thursday August 29th. It will be College Night also Bark in the Park presented by G&J Pepsi and Thirsty Thursday presented by Kentucky Ale.

