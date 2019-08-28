Hagerstown Suns: Game Notes

Hagerstown continues their series with the Kannapolis at Intimidators Stadium at 7:05 p.m. this evening. The Suns stretch out RHP Jackson Rutledge (2-0, 2.42 ERA), while Kannapolis tosses RHP Kevin Folman (0-4, 5.40 ERA).

FIVE-RUN INNING ELIMINATES SUNS: The Suns were not able to overcome a five-run Kannapolis fourth inning in their 5-4 loss to the Intimidators at Intimidators Stadium Tuesday. Hagerstown (62-72, 32-32) entered the fourth leading 1-0, but Alfonso Hernandez (L, 0-2) entered out of the bullpen and was ambushed by the Kannapolis (60-72, 32-32) offense. After back-to-back hits to start the frame, Cameron Simmons tied the game with a sacrifice fly. Three batters later, Amado Nunez came through with a two-RBI double to put the Intimidators up 3-1. With two outs, Lenyn Sosa delivered another blow with a two-run single to make the score 5-1. Hernandez settled down after that and pitched three consecutive scoreless innings, but the damage done in the fourth was too much for the Suns to overcome. Hagerstown took that initial 1-0 lead on a Jacob Rhinesmith solo home run in the second. With the long ball, Rhinesmith became the first Suns player this season to reach 10 home runs. Ryan Williamson, who got the start, was able to hold that lead with three scoreless innings before the Suns turned it over to the bullpen.

HURLERS HOUR: Prior to Tuesday's game, the Suns had given up just one run in their last 45 innings, earning a 4-1 record over that span. In the same time, they have given up just 14 hits and 11 walks (0.60 WHIP). The Suns second half ERA has dropped from 3.76 to 3.51 over the last five games.

SO LONG, FAREWELL: Hagerstown will be the final visiting team to play at Intimidators Stadium. There are still three more games scheduled in Kannapolis, but next season, Kannapolis will play at a new stadium and rename their team.

THE LONGEST ROAD: Reid Schaller has found his home away from home in his last few outings. In his last 20 innings on the road, the Vanderbilt-product has allowed just one run to score and in the mean-time has given up just eight hits. Adding to that, he has been able to make a ton of bats miss, recording 22 strikeouts over the last 20 frames and a dizzying career-high eight in his outing last Thursday. Schaller was able to keep it going at Municipal Stadium Wednesday, striking out six more while allowing just one earned run.

COUNTING IT DOWN: Hagerstown has just six games remaining this season, with 4 of them coming at Municipal Stadium. The Suns will give away one more bobbleheads, a Paul "Ears" McNeal bobblehead August 31. In addition to that, the Suns will also have their final fireworks show August 30 following the game against Delmarva.

JOLLY JAKE: Jake Irvin has rolled right through the South Atlantic League in August. The righty has fanned 21 batters in as many innings while maintaining a 2.14 ERA in four starts for Hagerstown. While the Oklahoma-product is 1-1 over the stretch, he has recorded the fourth-lowest ERA in the league in that time, trailing just Kannapolis's Sam Long, Delmarva's Ryan Wilson and Charleston's Roansy Contreras.

SUN SPOTS: In last night's 5-4 loss, Hagerstown finished 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position, making them 1-for-15 with runners threatening in the two-game series thus far.

