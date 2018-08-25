Fireflies Game Notes: August 25 vs. Asheville (Game 124)

Columbia Fireflies (25-31, 59-64) vs. Asheville Tourists (31-27, 58-69)

RHP Yeizo Campos (1-4, 4.23) vs. RHP Frederis Parra (4-3, 4.17)

Sat., August 25, 2018 - Spirit Communications Park - First Pitch 6:05 p.m. - Game 124

LISTEN: Fox Sports Radio 1400 AM / ColumbiaFireflies.com / iHeartRadio App

WATCH: MiLB.TV

LAST TIME OUT: Columbia's offense stayed hot on Friday, scoring seven runs and tallying 12 more hits. The Fireflies bested the Tourists, 7-5, at Spirit Communications Park. Five Columbia hitters recorded multi-hit games with Matt Winaker leading the way with a 3-for-4 evening at the dish. The Fireflies have taken the first two games of the four-game series against Asheville.

LATE-SEASON SURGE: The Fireflies have now won seven of their last nine games. Columbia's offense is averaging nearly six runs per games during that stretch (since 8/12) and has 90 total hits over its last nine games.

FIREFLIES HITTERS SINCE AUGUST 12 (COL is 7-2 since 8/12):

- Hansel Moreno (9 GP) - .390 (16-41), 9 R, 2 2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 8 SB

- Scott Manea (8 GP) - .382 (13-34), 7 R, 2 2B, 3 HR, 9 RBI

- David Miranda (8 GP) - .333 (11-33), 6 R, 3 RBI

- Jose Brizuela (8 GP) - .300 (9-30), 7 R, 3 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI

- Matt Winaker (9 GP) - .294 (10-34), 8 R, 2 2B, 3 HR, 9 RBI, 6 BB

BACK, BACK, BACK...GONE! Pt. I: Scott Manea went yard for a second straight night on Friday with a first-inning, opposite-field home run against Asheville starter Garrett Schilling. The catcher has now slugged 11 homers this season in just 90 games. Manea and Matt Winaker are inching closer to the Fireflies single-season home run record:

1. Dash Winningham & Brandon Brosher (2017) - 13

2. Matt Winaker (2018) & Dash Winningham (2016) - 12

3. Scott Manea (2018) - 11

4. Quinn Brodey (2018) - 10

BACK, BACK, BACK...GONE!, Pt. II: As a team, the Fireflies have blasted 79 homers in 2018, a new single-season team record. Recently, Columbia has blasted 20 homers over its last 15 games. The Fireflies have 21 in the month of August (19 games). That's second only to Asheville (25 in 21 August games).

IMPROVEMENT: Hansel Moreno leads off and is stationed at shortstop in Saturday's game against Asheville. The 21-year-old tallied two more hits on Friday; that's Moreno's fourth straight multi-hit game. Moreno was hitting .177 just 24 games into the season. Since June 8, Moreno is batting .296 (59-for-199, 54 games). That's the best average during that span among current Fireflies.

HANSEL, SO HOT RIGHT NOW. HANSEL: Moreno has also flashed his wheels of late. The speedy infielder has swiped eight bases over his last eight games. That's not all, he's a perfect 8-for-8 stealing bags in that time frame.

