Pratto Breaks up No Hitter with 2-Run Homer

August 25, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Lexington Legends





WHITAKER BANK BALLPARK (Lexington, KY) - The Lexington Legends were able to break up the Hagerstown Suns' no hitter in the bottom of the sixth inning, leading to a 2-1 victory. With the win, the Legends remain atop the Southern Division standings and are 37-23 in the second half of the season. The Greenville Drive are 3.0 games out of first place.

The Suns plated their only run of the game in the top of the fourth inning. Cole Freeman lined a leadoff single to centerfield then stole second base. Anderson Franco then doubled down the left field line scoring Freeman, and Hagerstown was on the board 1-0.

After six no hit innings, the Legends scored their two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. After working the count full, MJ Melendez drew a leadoff walk. Nick Pratto then belted a two-run blast 405ft and the Legends led 2-1.

Janser Lara was awarded the victory for Lexington pitching 2.0 scoreless innings of relief allowing one walk and striking out two. Yefri Del Rosario started the game for the Legends pitching 6.0 innings allowing just one run on six hits while walking one and striking out six. Andrew Lee was given the loss after pitching 6.0 hitless innings. He finished the night tossing 6.2 innigns allowing two runs on one hit while walking three and striking out ten batters.

The Legends and Suns meet for the series finale tomorrow, August 26 at 2:05 p.m. The Legends will send RHP Charlie Neuweiler (2-2, 3.68 ERA) to face Hagerstown's RHP Tomas Alastre (0-1, 5.63 ERA). Not only is it Sunday Funday, but it is also Slithering at the Stadium! The Kentucky Reptile Zoo will be at the stadium with some of their animals for fans to meet and learn more about. Fans can bring their own scaly friend to Whitaker Bank Ballpark that are safe in large crowds and around loud music for a donation to the Kentucky Reptile Zoo. Kids 12 and under will get in FREE courtesy of JiF and families can enter the ballpark early at 12:30 p.m. for Playtime on the Outfield.

