Bases Loaded with No Outs, RiverDogs Strand Tying Run in Extras

August 25, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release





CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs put the tying run on third base with no outs in the bottom of the 10th inning but left the bases loaded as the Greenville Drive claimed Saturday's game three, 4-3, in front of 4,836 at Riley Park.

Greenville (59-71, 34-27) scored two runs in the top of the 10th off Carlos Espinal including a sacrifice fly and an Everlouis Lozada double, bringing home third baseman Tanner Nishioka. Charleston (59-68, 26-33) got within a run in the home half of the extra frame when right fielder Carlos Vidal doubled home second baseman David Metzgar for his second RBI of the night. Vidal was thrown out on a Chris Hess groundout before left fielder Welfrin Mateo and shortstop Wilkerman Garcia struck out to leave the tying and winning runs aboard.

Right-hander Roansy Contreras pitched the first four innings for the RiverDogs, surrendering the first Drive run in the second inning on a Pedro Castellanos single to score Nishioka. Castellanos and Nishioka finished the night a combined 7-for-8 with three RBI and two runs. It was Nishioka's second 4-for-4 game of the series where he has five extra-base hits, including his two doubles on Saturday.

After Charleston reliever Daniel Ramos struck out the side in the top of the fifth, Charleston shortstop Wilkerman Garcia belted his sixth home run of the season, a game-tying solo blast to right, his first in over two months, also against the Drive. Four of the Venezuelan import's six homers are against the Boston Red Sox affiliate this season. Later in the inning, Vidal singled home Leonardo Molina to put the RiverDogs in front, 2-1. Castellanos' eighth-inning sacrifice fly to right plated Garrett Benge to tie the game, 2-2.

Ramos pitched four innings of one-run baseball out of the pen, striking out six Drive hitters. A night after Vidal went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts, the Colombian outfielder finished 3-for-5 with two RBI.

Saturday's final marked the third extra-inning contest in four games for the RiverDogs, going 2-1 in those games including a walk-off victory in Friday's game two. The Dogs are now 4-8 in extra frames this season under the new rules.

Charleston played in its 54th one-run contest on Saturday, the most in the South Atlantic League and contests which they have gone 23-31 in.

Ballpark Fun

The RiverDogs welcomed all Toys R Us kids to the Joe for "Toys foR Us Night," where there was a toy drive, a toys-only seating section, specialty uniforms with pictures of famous playthings, and the organization gave away shopping sprees to Wonder Works Toys.

Upcoming

The Spinx "Battle of the Palmetto State" concludes at 5:05 on Sunday as the RiverDogs and many popular lowcountry mascots make their way to The Joe for Charlie T. RiverDog's birthday. The party's entertainment is a matchup between Charleston right-hander Nolan Martinez (0-2, 5.27) and Greenville southpaw Angel Padron (5-6, 4.17). Sunday's contest can be viewed on MyTV Channel 36 and heard on "The Big Talker" WTMA 1250 AM in the tri-county area with online streaming audio via the RiverDogs' TuneIn radio station.

RiverDogs single-game tickets, including options to the Riley Park Club, are available for the remainder of the 2018 campaign, the club's 25th season as the RiverDogs and their "175th season in dog years." Ticket information can be secured by contacting the box office at (843) 577-DOGS (3647) or online at www.riverdogs.com.

