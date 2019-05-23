Fireflies Game Notes - May 23 vs. Greenville (Game 47)

Columbia Fireflies (18-28) vs. Greenville Drive (18-27)

RHP Jose Butto (0-5, 5.21) vs. RHP Bryan Bello ((1-3, 8.38)

Thurs., May 23, 2019 - Segra Park (Columbia, SC) - First Pitch 7:05 p.m. - Game 47

LAST TIME OUT: Columbia fell to Greenville, 4-3, on Wednesday. The Fireflies have split the first two games of the series with the Drive. Columbia will need a win on Thursday night to keep the potential of winning the series alive.

SEE YA!: Columbia centerfielder Hansel Moreno hit a solo home run in Wednesday's loss. The blast was Moreno's second in eight games since returning to the Fireflies roster on May 15.

KEEP THE STREAK: Fireflies third baseman Mark Vientos extended his hit streak to eight games on Wednesday. During the streak, the Florida native is hitting .353 with 2 2B, 2 HR and 6 RBIs. A hit in Thursday night's contest would give Vientos sole possession of the longest Fireflies hit streak in 2019.

HELLO, OLD FRIEND: The series against Greenville features a battle between a pair of former teammates. Prospects Mark Vientos (#4 - NYM) and Triston Casas (#5 - BOS) played their high school ball together at American Heritage High (FL). The Miami natives are both talented hitters, and were selected in consecutive draft classes out of high school (Vientos: 2nd round, '17, Casas: 1st round, '18).

SOUTHERN DIVISION FIRST HALF PLAYOFF RACE UPDATE

Team Record PCT GB Last 10 STRK

Charleston 24-22 .522 - 4-6 L2

Augusta 23-22 .511 0.5 6-4 W1

Lexington 22-23 .489 1.5 5-5 W1

Rome 22-24 .478 2.0 6-4 L1

Asheville 18-27 .400 5.5 5-5 W3

Greenville 18-27 .400 5.5 4-6 W1

Columbia 18-28 .391 6.0 6-4 L1

FOLLOW THE LAW: Keith Law, senior baseball writer at ESPN, ranked Columbia's roster as the 7th-most "Loaded Roster" in all of Minor League Baseball. Law recognized the fact Columbia's roster includes the Mets' third, fourth and fifth-rated prospects (infielders Ronny Mauricio, Mark Vientos and Shervyen Newton, respectively), New York's past two second-round draft choices (RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson, Vientos) and the system's ninth-rated prospect, left-hander Thomas Szapucki (drafted in the fifth round in 2015). The roster also features 26th (Baseball America) and 27th-rated prospects Chris Viall and Christian James. The prospect rankings are according to MLB.com unless otherwise noted.

