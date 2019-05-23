Austin Meadows Bobblehead, Concerts Highlight Redneck Night

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The West Virginia Power is excited to bring back a fan-favorite promotion this upcoming weekend, Redneck Night, which is set for Saturday, May 25, when the Power clashes with their rivals, the Lexington Legends. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m., while all gates will open at 4:30 p.m. The first 1,000 fans will have the chance to receive an Austin Meadows hunting camo jersey bobblehead, while everyone can enjoy pregame and postgame entertainment at the Budweiser Dugout Bar on the GetGoWV stage.

Tickets for Saturday's game can be purchased online at wvpower.com starting as low as $6.00, or by calling the Power at 304-344-2287.

To kick off Saturday's festivities, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will secure an Austin Meadows hunting camo jersey bobblehead. The 2014 Power outfielder and Pittsburgh Pirates prospect averaged .322 during his 38-game tenure in Charleston, mashing three homers and 15 RBI. Meadows was traded along with RHP Tyler Glasnow to the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018 for RHP Chris Archer.

Beginning at 4:30 p.m. when the gates open, all fans can enjoy a pregame concert by Luke Sadecky on the GetGoWV stage behind home plate. The Huntington, W.Va., resident will perform from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., while all fans can enjoy Happy Hour specials at the Budweiser Dugout Bar, including two-for-one 16-ounce cans.

Meanwhile, the in-game festivities will be completely rednecked out, with country music playing all night long, redneck-themed walk-up music for the players and some wacky promotions. Also, there will be an in-game vote for the best fan truck submitted to the team through social media.

Finally, local standout Autumn G will perform postgame behind home plate. The 14-year-old Charleston native is a rising star in the music world, and is currently premiering her first single, titled "Only One". Gillispie has received national recognition already, with one of her Facebook videos racking up north of 25 million views.

