Hagerstown Suns Game Notes

The Suns continue their series with the Kannapolis Intimidators at 7:05 p.m at Municipal Stadium. Tonight is Thirsty Thursday at Municipal Stadium. The Suns toss RHP Ryan Tapani (2-3, 5.13 ERA) on the rubber for his first start of the season. Meanwhile, Kannapolis's righty Kade McClure (1-2, 3.25 ERA) gets the nod for tonight's contest.

SUNS OFFENSE STIFLED IN 2-1 LOSS: After scoring a run in the bottom of the first, the Suns offense wasn't able to muster anything against the Intimidators in a 2-1 loss at Municipal Stadium Wednesday evening. Gilbert Lara finished 3-for-4 with three singles, which helped the Suns (20-25) outhit Kannapolis (20-25), but they weren't able to outscore Kannapolis after Francys Peguero (L, 2-3) tossed a wild pitch in the third that allowed Lenyn Sosa to score from third to put Kannapolis up 2-1. The two teams traded runs in the first. Kannapolis started the scoring after Ian Dawkins shot a double off the left-center field wall to lead off the game. After Peguero retired the next two batters, he allowed a double from Alex Destino that scored Dawkins to break the scoreless tie. Hagerstown answered right back in the home half of the inning. Lara started things off with a two out single and Jacob Rhinesmith kept the ball rolling, with a base knock of his own that moved Lara to third. After that, Johan Dominguez (W, 1-2) threw a ball that passed catcher Jhoandro Alfaro, which allowed Lara to scamper home from third to tie the game. Peguero finished the evening with a quality start despite the loss. The righty has now worked at least five innings while allowing two runs or less in each of his last seven outings. After Peguero exited the game, the Suns were able to milk three scoreless innings from their bullpen to keep them within one.

LOOPING LARA: After last night's three hit outing, Lara leads the Suns with 16 multiple-hit games in 2019. Yesterday marked the second game this year he had three or more hits. Lara's multi-hit game marked the 101st Hagerstown Suns multi-hit game this season and the 10th, three-hit game from the Suns.

ONE RUN, NO FUN: After last night's 2-1 loss, the Suns have now played 18 one-run games in their first 45 contests. They have a 7-11 record in single scoring showdowns this season.

VICKERS VICTORY: Hagerstown's thirdbaseman has been on a tear the month of May, hitting .306 through 15 games. The infielder has driven in six RBI, while walking six times in 58 plate appearances. Vickers has reached base at a .382 rate since the turn of the month. Yesterday, he had multiple hits in a game for the sixth time this season.

BIG BATS: Despite going through a tough stretch the last ten games, Hagerstown bats have been near the top of the league in many categories in 2019. Their .249 average is tied for second in the league behind the 33-9 Delmarva Shorebirds. They have also scored the second-most runs this season (217) behind the Greensboro Grasshoppers (254). Their success comes from not only having the second-most hits in the league, but also drawing the second-most walks this year, with 169, trailing just the West Virginia Power, who have walked a South Atlantic League-high 170 times in 45 games. The Suns also lead the league in sacrifices with 14. The next closest team is Hickory, who has 12 sacrifices.

TWO FOR THE SHOW: With Lara's homer in the top of the third inning with two outs Monday, Lara now has hit six of his team-high seven homers this season with two outs. In addition to that, three of his seven homers this season have been two-run blasts. Half of the Dominican-native's homers have come in the seventh inning or later this year.

SUN SPOTS: The Suns are now 4-22 when they score four runs or less this season.

