Augusta Evens Series with 6-5 Victory over Rome

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC - A 9th inning rally fell short on Wednesday as Rome dropped Game 2 of their series with Augusta by the final score of 6-5 on a hot and humid evening at SRP Park.

Braves outfielders Justin Dean and Trey Harris both homered in the ballgame. Harris' blast brought the Braves within one in the final frame but the comeback fizzled out.

Rome had two early leads, including a leadoff homerun by Dean in the 1st inning off Augusta starter LHP Seth Corry. It was the second time this season Dean has opened a game with a homer. The previous occurrence was on Opening Day in Kannapolis.

Augusta tied the game 1-1 in the Bottom of the 1st inning against Rome starting pitcher RHP Odalvi Javier. The Braves responded in the 4th inning with two runs on a double by Carlos Paraguate and an RBI single from Dean. The Braves led 3-1 until the 5th when the GreenJackets began to stir.

Javier was unable to quell a two out rally as Augusta ripped consecutive RBI doubles into center, tying the game 3-3. The game ultimately tilted in the home team's favor in a three run 7th against Rome reliever RHP Jose Montilla. With the bases-loaded, the go-ahead run scored on a wild pitch. Another came in on a passed ball and then an RBI double from Frankie Tostado made it 6-3 in favor of Augusta.

Down to their final strike in the 9th inning the Braves got the two run rocket off the bat of Harris out to left, bringing Rome within a run at 6-5. With the tying run at the plate a strikeout ended the night, securing the win for the GreenJackets and the save for reliever RHP Franklin Van Gurp.

Dean turned in one of his best performances of the season on Wednesday, reaching base in all five of his plate appearances. Dean was 2-2 with a homer, three walks and two RBI. He also scored two runs. Harris was 1-5 with a two run homer. Griffin Benson was 1-3 with a double and a walk. Paraguate was 1-4 with a double and an RBI. Javier received a no-decision but was solid. He threw 6 innings and allowed three runs on six hits. He struck out eight and walked one.

Rome and Augusta continue their four game series on Thursday evening at SRP Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm. Rome will start RHP Alan Rangel (3-2, 5.40). Augusta has not announced their starting pitcher for the game.

Rome Braves (22-24): 5 R 6 H 0 E

Augusta GreenJackets (23-22): 6 R 11 H 0 E

W: Sandro Cabrera (1-0)

L: Jose Montilla (1-2)

S: Franklin Van Gurp (2)

Time: 3:05

Attendance: 3,696

