Asheville Lets Late Lead Slip Away

May 23, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Asheville Tourists News Release





ASHEVILLE - The top of the ninth inning has become an unwelcome frame at McCormick Field over the past three nights. The Asheville Tourists overcame a pair of ninth inning close calls on Tuesday and Wednesday, but on Thursday they had no such luck. The Charleston RiverDogs plated four runs in the top of the ninth to turn Asheville's 5-3 lead into a 7-5 deficit. Asheville would lose by the same score.

Alexander Martinez took the loss and suffered the blown save for the second time in his last two outings. Martinez struggled with his command in the ninth inning and the defense struggled to help him out although it was partly self-induced. Asheville committed two errors in the top of the ninth, one by Martinez, and Charleston took full advantage.

Prior to the ninth it seemed as if everything was working in the Tourists favor. Asheville overcame an early 3-0 deficit with a Terrin Vavra sacrifice fly in the third inning and a Kyle Datres three-run Home Run in the fourth. Nick Bush retired the final 12 batters he faced to notch another quality start and Jacob Bosiokovic and Derrik Watson both looked great pitching the seventh and eighth innings respectively.

Asheville added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth to take a 5-3 lead into the ninth. Unfortunately, that was the last piece of positive momentum for the Tourists. Asheville has allowed eight ninth-inning runs over the first three games of this series.

Asheville and Charleston have one more game scheduled this homestand and it takes place Friday night. The Tourists still hold a two games to one lead in the series; however, the ninth inning is something they would like to resolve sooner rather than later.

