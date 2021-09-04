Fireflies Can't Hang Onto Lead, Lose 7-4

Juan Carlos Negret of the Columbia Fireflies

COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies jumped out to a quick lead over Charleston, but couldn't hold on after a six-run sixth, falling 7-4 to the RiverDogs Saturday night at Segra Park.

The turning point came in the sixth when Charleston's (76-31) first four runners made it to base safely. The inning began with a Tanner Murray double and a Matt Dyer homer, his first as a RiverDog. Next Garrett Hiott and Jonathan Embry had back-to-back singles before Johan Lopez hit an RBI knock to set the table for a two RBI double from Osleivis Basabe. Basabe finished the game 2-3 with a pair of walks. Diego Infante finished the inning with an RBI single, the hit made the score 6-3 as the RiverDogs scored a half dozen in the sixth.

After Peyton Wilson extended his hitting streak to four games with a triple scorched to right-center in the seventh, Juan Carlos Negret singled to get the Fireflies (47-60) within a pair, but Charleston was able to answer in the eighth to go up 7-4 and close out the game.

The Fireflies jumped out in front behind an excellent debut from Tyson Guerrero. Guerrero worked flawlessly through the first two innings before being lifted with two outs and the bases loaded in the third. Heribert Garcia (L, 0-3) came in to save the day in the third, inducing a fly out to end the frame.

The Fireflies finish out their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tomorrow at 5:05 pm. Columbia offers RHP Wander Arias (0-1, 7.45 ERA) and Charleston counters with LHP Franklin DaCosta (3-0, 2.30 ERA).

