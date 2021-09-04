Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Charleston

September 4, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tonight at 6:35 at Segra Park. Southpaw Tyson Guerrero is making his Columbia Fireflies debut, getting the start on the bump. Guerrero was picked out of Washington in the 2021 draft. Charleston counters with LHP Antonio Jimenez (0-0, 2.25 ERA).

Tonight is 2000s Night at Segra Park! We're bringing back all the fun trends and fashions from the Y2K decade and the birth of the internet. We'll even close out the night with a spectacular fireworks show presented by Munnerlyn Pyrotechnics. Tickets are still available at FirefliesTickets.com.

---

SAME STORY, NEW GAME AS FIREFLIES LOSE 11-1: The Columbia Fireflies lost big for a fourth consecutive game against the Charleston Riverdogs, 11-1 Friday night at Segra Park. Tonight, it was the fourth inning where Charleston (75-31) struck gold. The RiverDogs sent 10 hitters to the dish and scored a handful of runs against starter Luinder Avila (L, 2-2). Avila allowed Alexander Ovalles, Matt Dyer and Patrick Merino to single and score to start off the frame before recording the first out of the inning. After that, Osleivis Basabe doubled to score a pair. The second baseman finished 3-6 with four RBI on the night. The other big inning for Charleston was the seventh where they added four on Taylor Bloye. Bloye allowed three triples in the inning, including back-to-back from Matt Dyer and Patrick Merino before getting lifted. Chih-Ting Wang closed out the frame with two flyouts. He then worked a scoreless eighth and ninth to finish out the game. The lone bright spot offensively for the Fireflies (47-59) was Peyton Wilson. The 66th overall pick of the 2021 draft went 2-4 with a double and has now collected hits in each of his first three games in the neon and blue.

CHALLENGING LEAGUE TOP MARKS: Fireflies outfielder Juan Carlos Negret has established himself as an all-or-nothing hitter during the 2021 campaign. The slugger leads the Low-A East League with 22 homers, which is the most in a single season in Fireflies history. He trails just Dash Winningham, who hit 25 homers between the 2016 and 2017 campaigns for the most all-time homers in Fireflies history. Negret has also done an excellent job at producing RBI this season. Despite having a sub-.200 batting average, Negret has driven in 73 RBI, which is good for the second-best in the league in the 2021 campaign. He only trails Charleston's Diego Infante, who has sent home 75 RBI for the RiverDogs this season.

THE TIMES THEY ARE A'CHANGING: This week the Fireflies have said hello to six new faces. Peyton Wilson, Luca Tresh and Dillan Shrum were all added to the roster Tuesday and made their Fireflies debut Wednesday evening. Each of the three were able to get a hit in their first game. Wilson also played Thursday evening and hit the Fireflies' lone extra-base hit. A double off the wall in cavernous center field at Segra Park. Thursday, Columbia added three new pitchers. Patrick Halligan, Anthony Simonelli and Tyson Guerrero became the latest roster additions. Halligan and Simonelli made their debuts Thursday night. Halligan struggled, allowing three runs in 2.1 innings, but Simonelli turned into a bright spot in a 15-2 loss, retiring each of the six batters he faced to close out the ball game. Guerrero is slated to start tonight's game.

OUCH TOWN AT SEGRA PARK: This series hasn't exactly gone the Fireflies way. Columbia has been outscored 8-1, 19-10, 15-2 and 11-1 in the first four games against the RiverDogs. In each of the middle two ballgames, Columbia trailed 14-0 before scoring their first run against Charleston. All-in-all it's been a tough effort for Columbia, who has nine errors in the series to pair with an 8.75 ERA in these first four games. Despite one 10-run performance, the bats aren't doing well either. The Fireflies are 19-96 this series (.197). Last night, they went 0-7 with runners in scoring position to bring their series total to 4-25 (.160). Heading into the weekend, the Fireflies have been outscored 53-14 and will start two pitchers who have been on the roster for less than a month to close the series.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from September 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.