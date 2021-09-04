Sox Playing Doubleheader Saturday

September 4, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Salem Red Sox News Release







The Salem Red Sox are up 3-0 on the Fredericksburg Nationals this series and a game and a half up on the Carolina Mudcats and the Down East Wood Ducks for the final playoff spot.

The first 7-inning game starts at 5:00pm today and gates open at 4:30pm. Gates open at 4:15pm for Season Ticket Holders. Game 2 will commence thirty minutes after the end of the first game.

Make sure to sign up at the ticket information table for 14 innings of winnings, as we give out a prize each inning today.

The best part is, one ticket is good for both games! The first 750 fans will receive a Salem Avalanche t-shirt.

