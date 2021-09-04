Stellar Sixth Inning Pushes RiverDogs to Seventh Straight Win

September 4, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Columbia, SC - A six-run sixth inning was the difference as the Charleston RiverDogs came from behind to knock off the Columbia Fireflies 7-4 on Saturday night at Segra Park. In the sixth-inning explosion, Matt Dyer's two-run home run was the 110th round-tripper hit by the RiverDogs in 2021, breaking the team's record for home runs in a single season.

The sixth inning began with the RiverDogs (76-31) trailing 3-0. Tanner Murray opened the frame with a double to left field and Dyer's home run quickly trimmed the deficit to one. In the next at-bat, Garrett Hiott reached on an infield single and advanced to second on an errant throw by the third baseman. A single by Jonathan Embry and right side groundout from Patrick Merino left runners on second and third with one out. Johan Lopez dropped an RBI single into shallow center to tie the game 3-3. A strikeout of Luis Leon by Heribert Garcia gave Columbia a chance to escape with the score tied, but Osleivis Basabe put the RiverDogs on top with a two-run double. Moments later, Diego Infante lined a base hit to center field that brought Basabe home and increased the lead to 6-3.

The Fireflies (47-60) cut the lead to 6-4 with a triple by Peyton Wilson and RBI infield hit from Juan Carlos Negret in the eighth. However, the RiverDogs pushed the margin back to three when Infante and Murray hit back-to-back doubles in the ninth inning. Joe LaSorsa closed the game out with a scoreless ninth inning, earning his third save of the season.

Columbia grabbed the initial lead in the second inning when Antonio Jimenez walked Enrique Valdez, allowed the runner to advance to third on a wild pick-off throw and then unleashed a wild pitch resulting in Valdez crossing the plate. The advantage grew in the fourth when two runs scored on Luca Tresh's slow roller to third with two in scoring position.

The RiverDogs outhit Columbia 14-5 and had six different players register multiple hits. Infante led the way with three and extended his hitting streak to 10 games in the process. Basabe, Murray, Dyer, Embry and Lopez each finished with two.

Jimenez earned the win by working 5.0 innings and allowing three runs, two earned, on three hits. Nomar Rojas was stellar as the first man out of the pen, tossing 2.0 scoreless innings with four strikeouts as he lowered his earned run average to 2.14.

The RiverDogs will clinch a spot in the Low-A East Championship Series on Sunday with a win over Columbia in the series finale or a loss by Down East earlier in the day. LHP Franklin Dacosta (3-0, 2.30) will start for the RiverDogs against RHP Wander Arias (0-1, 7.45) of Columbia. First pitch is slated for 5:05 p.m.

Playoff tickets for the Low-A East Championship Series in September are on sale now at riverdogs.com. For a limited time, fans who purchase tickets to the team's first home playoff game will receive all subsequent home games for free. Purchase playoff tickets here.

All RiverDogs games are broadcast worldwide on riverdogs.com. A television broadcast of all 60 home games during the 2021 season will also be available via MiLB.TV. Games are also available on the MiLB First Pitch app.

RiverDogs season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are now available for the 2021 campaign at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). A full schedule for the 2021 season is available at riverdogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from September 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.