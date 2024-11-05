Firebirds Weekly Roundup: October 28 - November 3

November 5, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

FLINT - The Firebirds worked a busy weekend with three games in three days, including a home-and-home with the West Division leading Windsor Spitfires. On Friday, The Spits came to Flint and handed the Birds their first goose egg of the season with a 3-0 win. The silver lining of the shutout was the penalty kill finishing a perfect 5-for-5 on the night, which is the most shorthanded kills so far this season.

The Soo Greyhounds also stymied the Firebirds' offense on Saturday with a 4-0 triumph at the Dort Financial Center. Newly acquired netminder Noah Bender donned the pads for the first time as a Firebird, recording 19 saves on 23 shots in the effort. The Hounds return to the Dort Financial Center for a rematch this Saturday.

The Birds concluded the weekend at the WFCU Centre in Windsor with a Sunday matinee. The Spitfires outpaced Flint once again, earning a 4-1 victory in front of their home crowd. Xavier Tessier netted his first OHL goal, ending the scoring drought for the squad.

The OHL announced on Monday that two Firebirds had received league honors. Cole Zurawski was the OHL's Rookie of the Week and Nathan Day was Goaltender of the Week for the prior week of play. Zurawski scored twice and assisted on two more to finish with a +5 rating across three games. He did not play in this past weekend's three games, as he's currently representing Canada White at the U17 World Challenge in Sarnia. Day started all three games and finished 2-0-0-1 with a 0.97 GAA and a .969 save percentage, including his first career shutout.

COMING UP: The Birds repeat the past weekend's schedule again this weekend, playing at home on Friday and Saturday night before concluding the weekend with a Sunday afternoon road game. They'll face the Peterborough Petes for the first time this season at the Dort Financial Center on Friday for the team's annual Pucks Four Paws night, benefitting the Humane Society of Genesee County. Saturday is the return of the Soo Greyhounds for Military Appreciation Night. Finally, Flint heads North on I-75 to battle the in-state rival Saginaw Spirit at the Dow Event Center Sunday, with puck drop set for 5:30 p.m.

