The Road Ahead: Bulldogs Looking to Bounce Back

November 5, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Brantford Bulldogs are coming off their first 3-in-3 of the year, and despite a good effort in each game, were unable to come away with a victory last week. The Bulldogs (6-6-2-0), will look to bounce back this week with three more games on the upcoming schedule.

Game #1: Wednesday, November 6th vs Guelph Storm

The Bulldogs will open their week at home vs the Guelph Storm (3-9-1-1) in a midweek tune-up. The teams split their two matches last season.

Storyline to watch:

In their one and only game at the Brantford Civic Centre last year, the Bulldogs cruised to a 4-0 lead before Guelph stormed back and took the game 5-4 in a shootout. While the Bulldogs did get revenge later in the season, taking down the Storm 6-4 in their own barn, Brantford will want redemption for the shootout loss last season.

Patrick Thomas, who had four points vs the Storm last year, will look to lead the way once again.

Game 2: Saturday, November 9th vs Niagara IceDogs

The Bulldogs host their second game of the week against the Niagara IceDogs (11-4-0-0), the Bulldogs won all six matchups vs Niagara last season.

Storyline to watch:

The Bulldogs have impressively not lost to the IceDogs in a regular season game since November 2019. Brantford will look to keep the streak alive on Saturday, but it won't be easy, as the IceDogs are currently leading the Eastern Conference and are 7-3 in their last ten games.

Game 3: Sunday, November 10th @ Brampton Steelheads

The Bulldogs will wrap up their week with a Sunday road matchup against the Brampton Steelheads (8-5-1-0). The Steelheads won four of six games last season and their first matchup this year.

Storyline to watch:

During their season opener, Brampton took down Brantford in a 7-0 blowout. Bulldogs netminder and former Steelhead Ryerson Leenders will look to bounce back against his former team, especially after their opening loss.

