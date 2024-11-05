Generals Look to Win 5th Straight against Petes

Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals start the week on the road against the Peterborough Petes.

Oshawa is riding a four-game win streak, including a very physical 5-2 win against Brantford on Sunday. The Generals are 7-3 in their last ten games and currently sit second in the East Division, one point behind the Kingston Frontenacs.

Peterborough hasn't gotten into the win column so far this season, but they are getting closer. Currently sitting at 0-11-1-2, they have lost their last five games by two goals or less while also taking both Niagara and Brantford to a shootout.

This matchup will be the fourth between the Generals and the Petes this season, with the last game being a high-scoring 7-5 affair.

Marrelli started the scoring only 4:30 into the first, although Peterborough made it 2-1 with goals from Francis Parish and Aiden Young only 35 seconds apart.

A five-goal second period would put the Petes up by one, but three unanswered from Oshawa in the third sealed the win for the Gens.

Beckett Sennecke has been dominant against the Petes this season, including a hat trick the last time they faced off. The Anaheim Ducks prospect is currently second on the team in points with 19, and first in goals with 11. With the team's chemistry at an all-time high with the talent at full power, Sennecke could add a lot of points against a lowly Petes team.

The other player who scored a hat trick in the last matchup is Aiden Young. He currently leads the team in goals with nine and is second in terms of points with eight. With the Petes getting closer to that first win, Young could be one of the key offensive forces that finally gets the job done.

You can catch the game on Rogers TV, CHL TV or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio. Puck drops at 7:05 P.M.

Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 5, 2024

