Firebirds Second Round Pick Ryland Cunningham Commits to Flint

June 3, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT, Mich. - The Flint Firebirds announced on Monday that 2024 second round pick Ryland Cunningham has committed to an Ontario Hockey League standard player agreement with the team.

"Playing in the OHL has always been a dream of mine so I'm super pumped to finally make that dream come true," Cunningham said.

Cunningham was taken by the Firebirds with the 41st pick of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. A native of Cobourg, Ont., he played for the Peterborough Petes AAA program for the past three years. In the 2023-24 season, he appeared in 35 games for the Petes U16 AAA team and had 17 goals and 20 assists. He added three goals in six games at the OHL Cup.

"I have heard nothing but great things about the Firebirds," Cunningham said. "I can't wait to meet the rest of the team."

Cunningham becomes the third player drafted by the Firebirds in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection to commit to the team, joining first round pick Cole Zurawski, and third round pick Gage Brandon.

SCOUTING REPORT FROM HEAD SCOUT MIKE OLIVERIO:

Ryland is a great combination of speed and skill that plays with a feisty edge. He is a player we feel plays with a high IQ and a lot of pace. Ryland plays in the hard areas and drives the net with or without the puck. He was relied on heavily for his offense down the stretch and playoff run for his Peterborough team.

Flint Firebirds 2024-25 season memberships are on sale now! Memberships start as low as $408 for the full season and fans can reserve their seat with a $50 deposit. For more information stop by the Dort Financial Center box office or call them at (810) 744-0580.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.