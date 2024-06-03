Become United in Red

June 3, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







One team. One goal. One fanbase, UNITED IN RED.

Join the exclusive group of Niagara IceDogs season ticket holders and secure your place in the Sea of RED for the upcoming 2024/25 season.

The talent is undeniable: Dynamic do-it-all NHL Draft prospect, Kevin He.

Ryan Roobroeck, the rookie sensation and record breaker with a pro level shot.

The stoic leader on and off the ice, Gavin Bryant.

4th overall pick and uber talented prospect, Braidy Wassilyn.

We saw last year that the kids can play; what do the likes of Ivan Galiyanov, Ethan Czata, Artem Frolov, and Mike Levin have in store for us after a year of growth?

The best fanbase in the OHL is HERE in the Niagara Region, and it shows. The team is buoyed by your support, and now is your chance to get in on the action and become United in Red.

Season tickets are available NOW starting at just $432 per seat; that's less than $13 per game! CLICK HERE to purchase or contact the IceDogs at tickets@niagaraicedogs.net, or by calling 905-684-0482.

For those who are interested in coming to the rink to view available seats, please email Elijah at e.didomenico@niagaraicedogs.net to book a time!

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.