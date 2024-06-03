Spirit Captain Haché Signs with AHL San Jose

Saginaw Spirit defenseman Braden Haché hoists the Memorial Cup

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda, AHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks, announced Monday that they have signed Spirit defenseman Braden Haché to an AHL contract. The 21 year-old Haché has just finished his overage season with a Memorial Cup Championship in Saginaw.

"It is a dream come true to sign my first professional contract," said Haché. "These last few weeks have been the best of my life and there's no better way to cap it than this. I can't wait to get started in San Jose."

Haché was acquired by the Spirit from the Barrie Colts on August 22nd, 2023. Just a month later, he was named the 24th captain in club history. Through 65 regular season games in Saginaw, Haché posted 22 points (9G, 22A) and was a +27, each coming as career-highs.

In the Memorial Cup, Haché scored the game-winning goal against the Moose Jaw Warriors in the Semi-Final game. He finished +4 in five contests.

On May 23rd, Haché won the Mickey Renaud Captain's Trophy for his leadership both on and off the ice, as well as his dedication to the game of hockey.

"We're so immensely proud of Braden and all that he's done," said Spirit GM Dave Drinkill. "This championship doesn't happen without his leadership, and it's amazing to see all of his hard work culminate in a professional contract."

From Newmarket, ON, Braden Haché was drafted 63rd overall by the Kingston Frontenacs in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection. Prior to the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow, he skated in 217 regular season and 39 playoff games in his OHL career.

Haché was drafted by the Florida Panthers in the 7th round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, 210th overall.

