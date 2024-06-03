Greentree and Spellacy Invited to NHL Combine

June 3, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

WINDSOR, ON. - Liam Greentree and AJ Spellacy are invited to the 2024 NHL Combine ahead of the NHL Draft.

The pair of Spitfire forwards will be in Buffalo, NY at the NHL Combine which will run June 3rd to 8th. It gives the 32 NHL clubs a chance to complete physical and medical assessments of the top prospects ahead of the Sphere in Las Vegas on June 28th - 29th.

"The NHL combine is the final showcase event before the NHL draft and it's a week full of interviews, medicals and fitness testing where the players get to interact with NHL personnel and the NHL clubs get to learn as much as possible about the future stars of our game," NHL Central Scouting director Dan Marr said.

