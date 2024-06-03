Greentree and Spellacy Invited to NHL Combine
June 3, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
WINDSOR, ON. - Liam Greentree and AJ Spellacy are invited to the 2024 NHL Combine ahead of the NHL Draft.
The pair of Spitfire forwards will be in Buffalo, NY at the NHL Combine which will run June 3rd to 8th. It gives the 32 NHL clubs a chance to complete physical and medical assessments of the top prospects ahead of the Sphere in Las Vegas on June 28th - 29th.
"The NHL combine is the final showcase event before the NHL draft and it's a week full of interviews, medicals and fitness testing where the players get to interact with NHL personnel and the NHL clubs get to learn as much as possible about the future stars of our game," NHL Central Scouting director Dan Marr said.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 3, 2024
- Become United in Red - Niagara IceDogs
- Firebirds Second Round Pick Ryland Cunningham Commits to Flint - Flint Firebirds
- Spirit Captain Haché Signs with AHL San Jose - Saginaw Spirit
- Greentree and Spellacy Invited to NHL Combine - Windsor Spitfires
- Bloom Scores Late, Spirit Win First-Ever Memorial Cup - Saginaw Spirit
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Windsor Spitfires Stories
- Greentree and Spellacy Invited to NHL Combine
- Spitfires Sign 7th Round Pick Jake Windbiel to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
- Spitfires Sign 2nd Round Pick Carter Hicks to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
- Spitfires Sign 2nd Round Pick Jean-Christoph Lemieux to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
- 25 CHL Players Earn Gold as Canada Defeats the United States at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championship