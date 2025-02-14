Fighting Five: Saints Visit Riders to Open Weekend

February 14, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (29-12-0-1, 59 pts) visit the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (18-20-1-2, 39 pts) on Friday night to open a three-game weekend.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Cowbell Cup

The Fighting Saints' magic number to clinch a sixth-straight Cowbell Cup title is down to seven points with seven games remaining entering the weekend.

Dubuque has 28 points in the competition entering the weekend and has a total possible maximum of 42. The RoughRiders have the second-highest possible maximum at 35.

2. Familiar Foes

The Fighting Saints play the Riders for the sixth and seventh times this season this weekend after a mid-week matchup last week. The Saints took that last meeting in Dubuque 3-1 on Feb. 5, led by two Lucas Van Vliet goals.

The Saints have won all three previous meetings in Cedar Rapids this season, including the last one on Jan. 5 at the end of a three-game weekend. Friday's matchup is the final regular-season contest between the teams in Cedar Rapids.

3. Weekly Winner

Lucas Van Vliet was named the USHL Forward of the Week for a three-goal, five-point performance over three games last week.

Van Vliet scored twice on Wednesday against Cedar Rapids before adding two assists on Friday against Waterloo. Another goal on Saturday brought his season total to 15 goals and 28 points.

4. Saints Streak

Gavin Cornforth has points in three straight to take over the team lead with 34 points. Cornforth scored the game-winning goal on the power play in last Friday's win over Waterloo.

Cornforth's fifth power-play goal of the season was the 13th of his career, tying him for fourth in Saints history. Cornforth is three behind Noah Powell's record of 16.

5. Riding High

The RoughRiders enter after a shootout-win on Friday in Green Bay and have won two of their last three games. The only loss in that stretch came in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Dubuque.

Cedar Rapids ranks as the lowest-scoring team in the Eastern Conference with just 112 goals scored this season.

Friday's game begins at 7:05 at ImOn Ice in Cedar Rapids and can be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

