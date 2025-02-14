Gameday Preview

February 14, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







Listen live on 93.7 FM

STARS vs. STAMPEDE

When: Friday, Feb. 14 at 7:05 p.m.

Where: Ice Box

Tickets: lincolnstars.com

Watch: Flo Hockey (flohockey.tv/teams/7940438-lincoln-stars)

Listen: Mixlr (mixlr.com/lincoln-stars)

Three Keys To The Game Presented By Nebraska Department Of Transportation

Key 1: Best In The West

- Tonight's matchup pits the top two teams in the Western Conference against each other. Lincoln sits in first in the West and the entire USHL with a 30-11-1-0 record and 61 points while Sioux Falls is second in the West at 27-10-2-1 and 57 points. This weekend is a huge opportunity for one team to potentially make a four-point swing, be it the Stars getting as big of an eight-point lead ahead of the Stampede in the standings or Sioux Falls moving into a tie for first with Lincoln. Tonight is only the second head-to-head matchup and the first since Oct. 5, a 3-2 win at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Key 2: Make More History

- Lincoln stretched its winning streak to 11 games with last weekend's sweep of Omaha. This is the second-longest winning streak in franchise history behind a 16-game winning streak Mar. 1-Apr. 5, 2002. The Stars also became the first team in the USHL to reach 30 wins and crossed that threshold for the 20th time in their 29-season history. The Stars are looking to win their fourth Anderson Cup as the holders of the top regular-season record in the USHL.

Key 3: Keep Scoring

- The Stars lead the USHL with 188 goals scored and are chasing down their franchise record of 246 goals in 2000-01. Lincoln needs to score 59 goals over its final 20 games to set a new record, meaning that it would need to average 2.95 goals per game. The Stars have also scored five-or-more goals in a game 20 times, marking the ninth time in franchise single-season history. Lincoln's record for scoring five-or-more goals in a game is 27 times in the 1997-98 season.

