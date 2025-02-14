Gamblers Fall to Madison 8-5

February 14, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Gamblers held a lead three different times against Madison, but the Capitols scored four unanswered goals to end the game to secure an 8-5 victory at the Resch Center for Valentine's Day, Mental Health Awareness Night and Taylor Swift Night.

Green Bay forward Robin Kuzma scored his first career Gamblers goal three minutes into the first period, and forward Will Zellers tallied his league-leading 32nd goal of the season to put Green Bay ahead 2-0. The Capitols responded with back-to-back goals from Egor Barabanov to tie the contest, but Green Bay's Aidan Park put the Gamblers back in front with 21 seconds left in the opening period.

Forward Cooper Cleaves slotted home a goal 11:43 into the second period to extend Green Bay's advantage, but once again Madison scored back-to-back goals, this time from Ian Scherzer and Aiden Long, to tie the game 4-4. Geno Carcone scored to give the Gamblers their third lead of the game with under three minutes remaining in the second period, but the Capitols responded a minute later with a goal from Sam Kappell to tie the game once again.

Madison dominated the third period with goals from Scherzer, Bobby Cowan and Finn Brink to cruise to a three-goal victory.

Both Park and Zellers recorded three points in the contest to put their season points total at 55 and 52, respectively, for first and third in the USHL in points tallied this season.

Green Bay, which dropped to 23-20-1-1, was outshot by Madison 34-26 and Gamblers goaltender Leo Henriquez finished the game with 18 saves.

The Gamblers will hit the road Saturday night to take on the Madison Capitols in the second game of a home-and-away series at Bob Suter's LEGACY20 Arena in Middleton, with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Green Bay returns to the Resch Center March 7 to face off against the USA Hockey National Team Development Program at 7:05 p.m. for UA400 Night, College Night and Mini Stick Giveaway Night, your tickets online at gamblershockey.com.

