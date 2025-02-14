Four for a Big Finish

February 14, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Four unanswered goals lifted the Waterloo Black Hawks from a late second period deficit to a 5-2 win against the Des Moines Buccaneers at Young Arena Friday.

Less than two weeks earlier, Waterloo had also fallen behind the Buccaneers before using a run of four straight goals to come out on top. That matchup in Des Moines finished 4-2 on February 1st.

On Friday, the Buccaneers and Black Hawks each scored their first goals separated by 33 seconds. Des Moines got the opener at 5:46; Peyton Blair received a circle-to-circle pass. From the right faceoff dot, he was able to snap his opportunity into the net.

Waterloo recovered during the next shift. Hunter Ramos triggered a low shot on a rush; that yielded a rebound chance which Alex Misiak banged into an open side.

However, Des Moines' Jack Kernan had lots of net to shoot at when the Bucs retook the lead at 16:56. After Blake Zielinski briefly lost control, he stretched and poked it into open space. Kernan was there to capitalize on the opportunity.

The 2-1 score held until the second period was waning. Brady Peddle shoveled a puck from his blue line into the center circle, where Sam Huck raced to catch up with it. With the 20-year-old sprung on a breakaway, Huck beat Eliot Seguin-Lescarbeau with a low shot through the pads.

Then Peddle notched the go-ahead score with 48.3 seconds left in the period. Kaeden Hawkins cut out of the right corner and slung a pass to the deep slot. Peddle was waiting to rifle an attempt low to the glove side.

Two more third period goals put the game out of reach. Reid Morich bagged the first one at 11:27. Waterloo's captain was camped at the top of the crease, in just the right spot to tap in the rebound of Ryan Whiterabbit's initial shot.

Then on a power play at 14:44, Brendan McMorrow tipped a low shot by Dylan Compton inside the post to Seguin-Lescarbeau's left.

Kam Hendrickson made 18 saves and pushed his record as a Black Hawk to 6-1-0.

The Hawks meet another Dupaco Cowbell Cup opponent Saturday, facing the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders on the road.

Des Moines 2 0 0 - 2

Waterloo 1 2 2 - 5

1st Period-1, Des Moines, Blair 7 (Shaw, Peapenburg), 5:46. 2, Waterloo, Misiak 5 (Ramos, McMorrow), 6:19. 3, Des Moines, Kernan 21 (Zielinski, Thorp), 16:56. Penalties-Schultz Wat (hooking), 7:45; Clarke Dm (cross checking), 17:24.

2nd Period-4, Waterloo, Huck 12 (Peddle), 15:59. 5, Waterloo, Peddle 3 (Hawkins, Brady), 19:11. Penalties-Townsend Wat (interference), 11:19.

3rd Period-6, Waterloo, Morich 12 (Whiterabbit, Schultz), 11:27. 7, Waterloo, McMorrow 15 (Compton, Ramos), 14:44 (PP). Penalties-Hewson Wat (cross checking), 4:27; Dyer Dm (roughing), 14:20.

Shots on Goal-Des Moines 9-6-5-20. Waterloo 6-10-10-26.

Power Play Opportunities-Des Moines 0 / 3; Waterloo 1 / 2.

Goalies-Des Moines, Seguin-Lescarbeau 7-16-1-0 (26 shots-21 saves). Waterloo, Hendrickson 9-7-2-0 (20 shots-18 saves).

A-2,400

