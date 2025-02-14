Player Spotlight: Danny Klaers

February 14, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







The development a player goes through during their Under-17 and 18 seasons might be the biggest growth they'll see in their career. While the Lumberjacks have witnessed that with many of their young players Danny Klaers (Minnetrista, MN) stands as a clear example of that. Klaers spent the previous two seasons playing high school hockey back home at Minnetonka High (USHS-MN) as a standout defenseman on a highly skilled team. His strong play earned him a Phase I draft selection by Muskegon in the 2023 draft and a commitment to play NCAA Division I College Hockey at Notre Dame in the BIG Ten.

"It's a pretty big culture in Minnesota" said Klaers about playing youth hockey back home. "The whole Peewee, bantam, and high school hockey is different than everywhere else." He continued.

Klaers didn't just grow up playing hockey in Minnesota. He grew up playing hockey in Minnetonka, one of the biggest producers of high-level hockey players in the world. "I did a lot of development in Minnetonka, and a lot before with other coaches. The coaches are so driven to make you better. It's just a good place to grow and get better."

Following the end of the 2023-24 high school hockey season Klaers joined the Lumberjacks for the final two months of the regular season, and the Clark Cup playoffs to continue his development. "It was pretty new for me. It wasn't something that I knew was going to happen" he said. "He's unbelievable at surfing up into the play and carrying the puck to the offensive zone" Asst. Coach Evan Trupp

The news that he'd be going to the USHL to finish the season came just a few days before making the jump. Klaers appeared in 11 games though the end of the season with the Lumberjacks and another 2 games in the post season.

The experience was a positive one for Klaers who said "The practices with some of those guys like Sacha (Boisvert) was unreal compared to what you're used to. It made it easier to come here this year."

Since joining the Jacks Klaers says his confidence has seen the most growth in his game. "I feel like when I first got here, I wasn't too strong defensively, but I feel better with the puck, better moving it, and better in the d-zone."

This season Klaers has been a mainstay on the blue line in Muskegon appearing in all 43 games. Among Lumberjacks defensemen Klaers is second in scoring with 14 points, all assists.

Lumberjacks Assistant Coach Evan Trupp provided some insight from the coach's room on Klaers "He shows up every day with intentions of getting better. I get to work with him on the power play where he's earned the opportunity to be. He's really good at getting pucks to the net, and he's a great skater." Coach Trupp also talked about the increase in confidence Klaers has shown as the season's progressed, and his ability to make a difference up and down the ice.

Following the end of his Junior Hockey career Klaers will play college hockey in the BIG Ten at Notre Dame. "My cousin was a goalie there which is how they knew my name. I think they watched me in high school, and then I had a great summer going to the National Dev camp before my junior year so that played a big part." Said Klaers.

"Just an amazing place and an amazing school. It's not just hockey, but BIG Ten hockey. It's going to be unreal to play there, but the school part is big for me too." He finished.

Klaers is eligible to for the 2025 NHL Draft and continues to attract the attention of scouts while he develops his skills in Muskegon.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from February 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.