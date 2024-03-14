Fifth Third Field Going Cashless this Season

In an effort to improve efficiency, security, and the fan experience, Fifth Third Field has become a completely cashless venue. Starting this season, only debit/credit cards will be accepted as payment throughout the ballpark. In addition, mobile payment methods such as ApplePay and Google Pay will be accepted at our concessions and in The Swamp Shop.

