Coca-Cola Consolidated Named Official Beverage Sponsor of the Charlotte Knights and Truist Field

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte Knights and Coca-Cola Consolidated, the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the U.S., today announced a multiyear partnership designating Coca-Cola as the official beverage sponsor of the Knights and Truist Field.

"We are very pleased to welcome Coca-Cola Consolidated and its family of brands and flavors to Truist Field," stated Dan Rajkowski, Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer. "We look forward to partnering with Coca-Cola Consolidated, a company that shares our commitment to providing exceptional products to enhance our fans' experience at Truist Field."

Fans will now have the opportunity to enjoy Coca-Cola beverages as fountain drinks, in bottles and in cans while cheering on their home team - which will begin with the Knight's opening home game on Tuesday, April 2 against the Norfolk Tides. In addition, spectators will experience a number of Coca-Cola Consolidated-led community events and drink samplings at select games.

"There's just something special about watching baseball with a Coca-Cola in your hand, so we are thrilled to be part of creating memories alongside Knights fans in the Queen City," said Heather Hucks, Vice President of Consumer Connections at Coca-Cola Consolidated. "As Charlotte's local bottler and the city of our headquarters, we are excited to positively impact the Charlotte community."

Coca-Cola Consolidated makes, sells and distributes beverages of The Coca-Cola Company and other partner companies in more than 300 brands and flavors across 14 states and the District of Columbia, to approximately 60 million consumers. It has served as the region's local Coca-Cola bottler since 1902. Coca-Cola Consolidated currently has more than 6,100 teammates and serves more than 45,200 customers right here in the Carolinas.

In addition, Coca-Cola Consolidated is dedicated to strengthening the communities in which we live and work and has been a supporter of numerous local community organizations across North and South Carolina.

