Bisons Games to Air on MyTV Buffalo WNYO with 12-Game Schedule

March 14, 2024 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Buffalo Bisons and Sinclair Broadcasting Group have once again teamed up to bring exciting baseball action to Bisons fans throughout Western New York and Southern Ontario with a 12-game broadcast schedule on MyTV Buffalo WNYO.

The 12-game slate begins with the Bisons second game of the season, Saturday, March 30, as the Herd hosts the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders from Sahlen Field (1 p.m.). Ten of the 12 games will feature the Bisons hosting IL North Division foes, including three games against the team's closest rival, the Rochester Red Wings (April 12, April 13 and August 10).

The broadcast schedule also includes matchups against the Triple-A affiliates of the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and Minnesota Twins. Fans can download a full broadcast schedule on Bisons.com.

Anchoring the 12-game schedule will be "The Voice of the Bisons," Pat Malacaro and Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer, Duke McGuire.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.