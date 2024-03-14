Marquee Sports Network Announces Iowa Cubs Schedule

DES MOINES, IA - Marquee Sports Network announced their 2024 Cubs minor league coverage plans, including 16 Iowa Cubs games. Iowa will also be featured on Road to Wrigley, airing on eight days throughout the season.

Road to Wrigley showcases all four Cubs minor league affiliates in a Red Zone-style format, including live look-ins during at-bats and moments from Cubs' top prospects, as well as game highlights and analysis from Marquee analysts.

This will be the fourth season the Iowa Cubs have had their games showcased on Marquee Sports Network. Longtime Play-by-Play Broadcaster Alex Cohen will be the lead voice for all 16 games that the I-Cubs will be on Marquee Sports Network.

"Having our games on Marquee Sports Network continues to be an incredible opportunity for fans to see the next wave of Cubs talent that is soon to be heading to Wrigley Field while showcasing one of the crown jewels of minor league baseball in Principal Park," said Cohen.

"The Cubs farm system is among the best in all of baseball and the more the fans see of that, the more excited they will be."

Iowa Cubs fans can watch Marquee Sports Network through their participating cable provider, including Mediacom or DirecTV, or by subscribing directly to Marquee Sports Network at WatchMarquee.com. Marquee Sports Network is currently offering free Spring Training baseball on Marquee Sports Network to fans using promocode SPRINGTRAINING24 at WatchMarquee.com. To confirm eligibility and to view all providers in your area, visit MarqueeSportsnetwork.com/Providers.

The first Iowa Cubs game on Marquee Sports Network will be Wednesday, April 3, vs. Toledo and the first Road to Wrigley game is on Friday, April 5, vs. Toledo.

