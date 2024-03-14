Saints to Host St. Patrick's Day Hooley at CHS Field on March 16

ST. PAUL, MN - For more than three decades the St. Paul Saints have been throwing parties at their ballpark for everyone to enjoy. For nearly six decades the city of Saint Paul has thrown a St. Patrick's Day parade that rivals any city in the country. Those two entities are coming together to throw the biggest bash and they've invited a few friends to take this day to another level.

On Saturday March 16, the St. Patrick's Association of Saint Paul will throw their 58th Greatest St. Patrick's Day Parade in the Nation with Celebrity Grand Marshal Dan Patrick and the Dannettes. The nearly one-mile parade begins at Rice Park and concludes near Mears Park, about two blocks from the front gates of the Saints ballpark, CHS Field. From there, the fun is just getting started.

Following the parade, the Saints will throw their own Irish party, the biggest hooley in the city, presented by Guinness. Those partaking in the parade, watching the parade, stumbling out of bed, peeking their head inside the ballpark wondering what's going on, are welcome to enjoy live Irish music, dance, beer, and food specials on the ballpark concourse until 3:30 p.m. Dan Patrick and the Dannettes, presented by Keeper's Heart Whiskey, will partake in the festivities.

Admission for the hooley bash is $5 in advance at stpatsmn.org or $10 at the door. All proceeds benefit the St. Patrick's Association of St. Paul, whose mission it is to put on the parade and fund local charities with proceeds that remain following the parade.

For more information visit stpatsmn.org.

