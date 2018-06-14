Fifth Inning Proves Trouble Again for Chicago in 7-5 Loss

Sioux Falls, S.D. - The Dogs stranded 13 men on base and gave up another fifth-inning crooked number, falling to the Sioux Falls Canaries 7-5 Thursday night in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The loss, which drops the Dogs to 6-19 on the year, marked the second game in a row in which Chicago saw a lead evaporate in the bottom of the fifth. After entering Thursday's game up 5-2 halfway home, Chicago allowed the Canaries to send nine men to the plate, scoring five runs on five hits and two Dogs errors.

Chicago has now been outscored 38-6 in the fifth inning of games this year.

The Dogs scored first in the game thanks to an Edwin Arroyo RBI on a bases loaded hit-by-pitch in the top of the second inning. The Canaries would answer in their half of the frame with a Chris Grayson two-run home run into the teeth of the wind and over the right field wall.

The Chicago hit parade would then take its turn in the top of the third inning, as the Dogs scored four runs on four hits and three walks. The inning could have been larger though, were it not for a double play off the bat of Zach Racusin. Chicago would ground into three double plays in the game, tying a single-game franchise record.

The 13 men stranded by Chicago were the most men left on base by the Dogs in a nine-inning game this year. Chicago drew a franchise single-game high eight walks in the game, but only one of the free passes came around to score.

For the second straight game, Chicago pitching did not walk a batter. Turnbull's final line registered four and one-third innings, ten hits, seven runs, with three of them earned, and five strikeouts. He took the loss, his fourth of the year.

James Jones worked around a lead-off walk in the top of the ninth for his second save in as many days, and his sixth save of the year for Sioux Falls.

The Canaries move to 10-15 on the year with the win, and 6-4 on the year against Chicago.

The Dogs will next play the St. Paul Saints back home at Impact Field with a three-game series beginning Friday night. Tickets for each of the three games, including a special Father's Day game on Sunday with a Pre-Game catch on the field, are available at www.thechicagodogs.com/tickets/

