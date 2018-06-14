American Association Game Recaps

Kansas City 9, Sioux City 5- Box Score

The Kansas City T-Bones collected 13 hits in a 9-5 win over the Sioux City Explorers on Thursday.

The T-Bones struck first in the bottom of the second on solo home run by Zach Walters. Walters would score again on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fourth to extend the lead to 2-0.

The Explorers took their only lead of the game in the top of the sixth, scoring one on RBI double by Jordan Edgerton and another two on a home run by Michael Lang to make it 3-2.

Kansas City reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the seventh, scoring one on RBI single by Todd Cunningham, and two on a two-run double by Zach Walters.

Sioux City scored one run in both the eighth and ninth, but the T-Bones put the game away with a four-run bottom of the eighth.

Joe Filomeno was awarded the win after a two inning relief appearance in which he allowed one run.

Cleburne 11, Wichita 5- Box Score

The Cleburne Railroaders topped the Wichita Wingnuts 11-5 on Thursday.

Wichita took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first on a three-run home run by Tony Thomas.

However, the Railroaders tied the game in the bottom of the second and took the lead in the fourth.

In the fourth, Cleburne loaded the bases and took the lead on a single by Levi Scott. In the following at bat, John Menken clubbed a grand slam to extend the lead to 8-3. Trevor Sealey hit a two-run home run in the next inning as well for the Railroaders.

Jared Mortenson picked up the win, allowing five runs and striking out ten in eight innings of work.

Lincoln 4, Texas 2- Box Score

Cesar Valera led the Lincoln Saltdogs to a 4-2 win over the Texas AirHogs on Thursday.

Valera went 3-5 at the dish with a home run and three RBIs in the win.

The AirHogs committed three errors in the loss.

Saltdogs' starter Michael Tamburino was awarded the win after giving up just two earned on six hits over six innings of work. Jose Jose pitched a perfect ninth to record the save.

Sioux Falls 7, Chicago 5- Box Score

The Sioux Fall Canaries used a big fifth inning to power past the Chicago Dogs on Thursday.

The Dogs scored first on a bases loaded hit by pitch in the top of the second. The Canaries responded with a two-run home run off the bat of Chris Grayson in the bottom of the frame. However, Chicago would go on to score four in the top of the third to take a 5-2 lead that they would hold until the fifth inning.

Sioux Falls scored five in the fifth. The go-ahead run was scored on a RBI single by Grayson to score David Bergin who was playing in just his second game with the Canaries.

Joe Bircher was awarded the win after giving up five in five innings of work. James Jones pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the save.

