Fedko, Adams Lead Mussels to Sweep on Opening Weekend

April 10, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







CLEARWATER, Fla. - Kyler Fedko and Travis Adams led the Mighty Mussels a 6-3 win over the Clearwater Threshers Sunday, helping Fort Myers complete the sweep of the season-opening series at BayCare Ballpark.

Fedko reached base three times and delivered a two-out, bases-clearing triple off the wall in right-center to extend the Mussels' (3-0) lead to 6-2 in the seventh.

That was all the cushion Fort Myers needed, as Jackson Hicks and Juan Mendez put up zeroes in the eighth and ninth respectively.

Mussels' starter Travis Adams (1-0) allowed just one run on three hits over five terrific innings in his Low-A debut. Adams' hardest pitch (94.1mph) came in his final inning of work, throwing harder as the afternoon progressed.

Fort Myers opened the scoring against Threshers' (0-3) starter Gunner Mayer (0-1) in the second. After Dillon Tatum pulled a double to left, Noah Cardenas crushed a two-run home run on the first pitch he saw this season.

Still leading 2-0 in the top of the fourth, Fedko doubled to left before Dylan Neuse lined a single to right to extend the lead to 3-0.

Clearwater crept back into the game with runs in the fifth and sixth before Fedko's triple sealed the deal.

The Mussels will enjoy an off-day on Monday before opening Hammond Stadium with a 7 p.m. first pitch against the Jupiter Hammerheads on Tuesday. Marco Raya is set to make his pro debut for Fort Myers. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

