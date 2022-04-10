Fedko, Adams Lead Mussels to Sweep on Opening Weekend
April 10, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Kyler Fedko and Travis Adams led the Mighty Mussels a 6-3 win over the Clearwater Threshers Sunday, helping Fort Myers complete the sweep of the season-opening series at BayCare Ballpark.
Fedko reached base three times and delivered a two-out, bases-clearing triple off the wall in right-center to extend the Mussels' (3-0) lead to 6-2 in the seventh.
That was all the cushion Fort Myers needed, as Jackson Hicks and Juan Mendez put up zeroes in the eighth and ninth respectively.
Mussels' starter Travis Adams (1-0) allowed just one run on three hits over five terrific innings in his Low-A debut. Adams' hardest pitch (94.1mph) came in his final inning of work, throwing harder as the afternoon progressed.
Fort Myers opened the scoring against Threshers' (0-3) starter Gunner Mayer (0-1) in the second. After Dillon Tatum pulled a double to left, Noah Cardenas crushed a two-run home run on the first pitch he saw this season.
Still leading 2-0 in the top of the fourth, Fedko doubled to left before Dylan Neuse lined a single to right to extend the lead to 3-0.
Clearwater crept back into the game with runs in the fifth and sixth before Fedko's triple sealed the deal.
The Mussels will enjoy an off-day on Monday before opening Hammond Stadium with a 7 p.m. first pitch against the Jupiter Hammerheads on Tuesday. Marco Raya is set to make his pro debut for Fort Myers. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.
• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...
Florida State League Stories from April 10, 2022
- Marauders Trounce Jays, Take Opening Series - Bradenton Marauders
- Threshers Swept by Mighty Mussels on Opening Weekend - Clearwater Threshers
- Fedko, Adams Lead Mussels to Sweep on Opening Weekend - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Myers Mighty Mussels Stories
- Fedko, Adams Lead Mussels to Sweep on Opening Weekend
- Festa Deals, Challenge System Aids Mussels in 4-2 Win
- Stankiewicz, Cavaco Lead Mussels to 6-5 Opening Night Win in Clearwater
- Mighty Mussels Set to Broadcast 100 Games in 2022
- BRANDT Named Presenting Sponsor of Mighty Mussels Baseball