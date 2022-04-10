Aguiar, Seven-Run Sixth Propels 'Tugas to First Win of 2022

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - After dropping the first two contests of the season, RHP Julian Aguiar and the Daytona offense made sure the losing streak didn't extend to three. The 20-year-old right-hander hurled 5.0-perfect innings in his team debut, while offense sent 11 men to the plate in a seven-run sixth, as the Tortugas throttled the St. Lucie Mets, 9-2, in front of 1,523 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Sunday evening.

Much like the season opener on Friday, Daytona (1-2) wasted no time denting the scoreboard. CF Jay Allen II (2-2, 2 R, 2 RBI, 3 BB) ignited the home first with a walk and immediately came around to score on a double off the left-field fence by RF Yerlin Confidan (2-3, 2 R, 2B, RBI, 2 BB). After a wild pitch advanced the runner to third, 3B Michel Triana (1-4, R, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 SO) lofted a sacrifice fly to deep right, stretching the 'Tugas lead to 2-0.

That was more than enough run support for Aguiar (5.0 IP, 7 SO). The 2021 12th-round selection faced 15 batters and retired them all, as the Tortugas carried a combined perfect game through 5.2 innings before a walk to the Mets' C José Rivera brought it to an end in the top of the sixth. DH Alex Ramirez (2-4, R, 3B, RBI) followed with a single to halt the combined no-hitter.

With the no-no in the rearview, Daytona put the game on ice in their half of the sixth. DH Danny Lantigua (0-2, R, 2 BB, 2 SO) started the rally with a one-out walk and LF Justice Thompson (1-3, R, BB, 2 SO) subsequently singled to center. With runners at the corners, a passed ball enabled Lantigua to cross the plate, stretching the home lead to three.

The Tortugas loaded the bases with two away after a pair of free passes to SS Gus Steiger (0-3, R, BB, SO) and C Andruw Salcedo (0-3, R, BB, 2 SO), setting the stage for Allen. Immediately following a wild pitch that pushed the advantage to four, the 19-year-old garnered the first two RBI of his Daytona career on a single to right. Triana tacked on a run-producing double and 1B Ruben Ibarra (1-5, RBI, 2 SO) tallied an RBI single to cap the seven-run frame and put Daytona in the driver's seat, 9-0.

St. Lucie (2-1) managed to break up the shutout bid in the eighth inning. Ramirez brought home 1B Raúl Beracierta (1-3, R) on a triple into the gap in right-center field and later scored on a knock up the middle by CF Stanley Consuegra (2-4, RBI, SO).

Aguiar's immaculate performance over 5.0 frames enabled him to pick up his first victory of the season and his fourth in six professional career appearances. RHP Arij Fransen (2.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO) followed by striking out three, while LHP Jayvien Sandridge (1.2 IP, 3 SO) retired all five hitters he faced to close out the win for the 'Tugas.

The Mets' second-round selection from last year's MLB draft - RHP Calvin Ziegler (3.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO) - settled in after a bumpy start, but was still saddled with the defeat in his pro debut.

