Cardinals Drop Series Finale to Jupiter

April 10, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, Fla. - The Palm Beach Cardinals couldn't escape an early, 3-0 hole as they fell 9-2 to the Jupiter Hammerheads on Sunday at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Jupiter's win gave them a series victory after the teams split the season's opening two matchups.

Right-handed pitcher Trent Baker allowed a run in the first, second and fourth innings. The ninth-round selection in last year's Major League Baseball draft struck out three Hammerheads in his four-frame start.

Reliever Ludwin Jimenez tossed a scoreless fifth. Hayes Heinecke and Gianluca Dalatri also notched shutout innings out of the bullpen in the eighth and ninth.

Palm Beach would get its first run of the contest in the seventh on a Franklin Soto single to score Roblin Heredia. The Cardinals tacked on another run in the ninth, when an Elijah Cabell bases-loaded walk scored Sander Mora.

Osvaldo Tovalin's two hits were a team-high Sunday. The first baseman from San Diego logged singles in the first and sixth innings.

For the second consecutive matchup, the Cardinals played error-free baseball.

Palm Beach will have Monday off before they return to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. It will be the Cardinals' home opener as they face the Daytona Tortugas in the first of six games against the Cincinnati Reds affiliate.

