Hammerheads Clinch Opening Series

April 10, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







The Jupiter Hammerheads earn their first series win to close out Open Weekend. on Sunday afternoon the Hammerheads beat the Palm Beach Cardinals 9-2.

Starter Sandro Bargallo stole the show with an impressive start to his 2022 season. The lefty struck out eight batters in five innings of action. The young Cuban only allowed two hits and one walk while earning the win.

Following Bargallo out of the bullpen was Yeuris Jiminez, who allowed two hits in 1.1 innings. Next up was Edison Suriel, who appeared in six games for the Hammerheads last season. The southpaw didn't allow a run in his 2022 debut. To close out the game was Jared Pettitte, son of five-time World Series champion Andy Pettitte. The Texas native struck out three in the ninth inning.

The Hammerheads started with a bang offensively. On the second pitch, Kahlil Watson hit a homer to right field. The 18-year-old hit a home run in yesterday's game and now has two dingers in three games played on the young season.

An Angeudis Santos triple in the second inning scored Jorge Caballero and gave the Hammerheads an early 2-0 lead. Caballero followed suit in the fourth inning with an RBI triple of his own.

In the sixth inning, the Hammerheads would blow the game open scoring five runs in the frame. Caballero was the first to strike with an RBI single. A passed ball brought in another run right before Zach Zubia drove in a run. A Palm Beach balk and a Javier Sanoja RBI would close out the inning and give the Hammerheads an 8-0 lead going into the 7th.

Cameron Barstad drove in the final run of the day for Jupiter with a single in the bottom of the 7th inning.

Palm Beach would add runs of their own in the 7th and 9th.

The Hammerheads will travel to Fort Myers and start a six-game series with the Mighty Mussels on Tuesday. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:00pm as left-hander Luis Palacios is scheduled to make his first start of the season.

