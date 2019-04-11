Fedde, Mills and Barrett Combine to No-Hit Bowie in 2-0 Win

The Harrisburg Senators tossed their fifth no-hitter since 1987 in defeating the Bowie Baysox 2-0. Erick Fedde, Jordan Mills and Aaron Barrett combined to keep Bowie hitless. The Senators scored runs in the first and fourth inning and made them stand up. The Sens move to 7-1 on the season with their fourth win in a row while the Baysox drop to 2-5.

Turning Point

Typically, in a no-hitter there are one or two plays that save the day and Thursday night was no different. With two outs in the eighth inning, CF Zach Collier chased down a drive to make a sliding catch and preserve the no-hitter.

On Capitol Hill

Erick Fedde tossed the first six innings. He struck out six and walked one. The walk came on a 3-2 pitch. He threw 79 pitches, 50 strikes. Jordan Mills followed and tossed two hitless innings allowing just a walk. Aaron Barrett pitched the ninth and struck out the first batter and induced two groundouts.

With the Gavel

Rhett Wiseman extended his season-opening hit streak to seven games with three hits and he knocked in a run. Drew Ward drove in the first run with a sac fly in the first inning. Austin Davidson had a hit in the first inning to move him to 10-for-16 on the season.

Filibusters

The no-hitter was the fifth for the Senators since rejoining the Eastern League in 1987. The Senators won their season-high fourth win in a row. The no-hitter was the first for the Senators since 5/9/2013 when Paul Demny and Ian Kroll combined to no-hit Binghamton.

On Deck

The Senators and Baysox continue their four-game series Friday night at 7:05 p.m. The Sens send RH Sterling Sharp to the hill against RH Hunter Harvey for Bowie.

