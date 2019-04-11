Erie SeaWolves at Binghamton Rumble Ponies - Game Notes

April 11, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





ERIE SEAWOLVES (4-2, T3RD PLACE WEST, 1.5 GB 1st Half) VS. BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES (2-2, 3RD PLACE EAST, 1.5 GB 1st Half)

---

RHP ALEX FAEDO (1-0, 0.00) VS. LHP ANTHONY KAY (0-0, 0.00) THURSDAY, ARPIL 11 *6:05 PM * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

---

NYSEG STADIUM * GAME #7 * ROAD GAME #1 * NIGHT GAME #4

Tonight, the Erie SeaWolves begin their first road-trip of 2019, a seven-game stint between Binghamton (4) and then Bowie (3). The SeaWolves are off to a 4-2 start for the first time since 2017, after rattling off an Eastern League-leading 41 runs in their opening homestand. They will send RHP Alex Faedo to the hill after twirling 6.0 shutout innings with seven strikeouts in his season-debut. The former first-rounder will be opposed by another top pick, LHP Anthony Kay, who was selected 31st overall by the Mets in 2016. Kay's got the day one nod vs. NH on 4/4, using 75 pitches to go 4.2 frames and allowing one unearned run on three hits. He struck out four in a Rumble Ponies 5-2 victory.

---

Fri., April 12 at Binghamton 7:05 p.m. RHP Spenser Watkins (1-0, 5.40) vs. RHP Chris Mazza (0-0, 0.00)

Sat., April 13 at Binghamton 2:05 p.m. RHP Logan Shore (0-1, 7.20) vs. LHP David Peterson (0-0, 2.70)

Sun., April 14 at Bighamton 2:05 p.m. LHP Nick Ramirez (0-0, 2.45) vs. RHP Michael Gibbons (0-1, 3.00)

Mon., April 15 at Bowie 6:35 p.m. RHP Matt Manning (2-0, 0.75) vs. TBD

---

- The roster includes eight top 30 prospects, according to MLB.com, and one members of the Detroit Tigers 40-man

- Alcantara is on the Detroit 40-man roster and is listed as the No. 15 prospect, while catcher Jake Rogers is the No. 13 prospect, infielder Isaac Paredes is No. 4 and outfielder Jose Azocar is No. 30.

- The starting rotation features three Top-20 Tigers talents: Matt Manning is ranked the No. 2 prospect, Alex Faedo sits at No. 10 and Logan Shore (Faedo's teammate at Florida) is No. 16

- The bullpen features returners such as John Schreiber and No. 24 prospect Anthony Castro

- Erie has now won consecutive series to begin a season for the first time since 2017 and the second time since 2004

- Erie's started the season 4-2 for just the second time since 2011 (other season was 2017)

- Erie pitching ranks fifth in the league in team ERA (2.73), one spot behind Binghamton (2.04)

- The SeaWolves staff has punched out 65 batters, fourth best in the league... they have allowed the most home runs (9), but seven of them have been solo

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a team batting average of .298, while Binghamton is in last at .154

- Derek Hill is tied for tops among Eastern League RBI leaders (8) and ranks second in batting average (.440, 11-25) and runs scored (7)... Hill has two 3-hit performances in six games, already more than he compiled in 106 games in 2018

- Derek Hill posted his first career 5-RBI game vs. TRE on 4/7

- Sergio Alcantara is the league leader with eight runs scored... he set a career-high with five runs on 4/7 vs. TRE

- Jose Azocar is tied for most doubles (3) in the Eastern League...

- Erie scored 29+ runs in their opening series vs. TRE... the last time that happened over a three-game stretch was 8/8-10/18

- SeaWolves earned a home opening series win for the first time since beating Trenton in 2017.

- Derek Hill is the first Erie hitter with 3 hits in the home opener since Wade Gaynor went 3x5 in a 6-4 loss to Trenton in 2014

- Isaac Paredes is the first Erie hitter with 4 RBIs in a home opener since Daniel Fields had 4 in a 10-6 win vs Altoona in 2013

- The SeaWolves ranked seventh in 2018 with a combined 4.05 team ERA, the Curve were fourth with a 3.85 team ERA

- Erie pitchers struck out 1,182 hitters in 2018, second most in the league. Altoona was dead last with 1,020 combined K's

- The SeaWolves were 33-45 against the Western Division and 30-32 against the Eastern Division in 2018

- The SeaWolves held a lead in 99 of 140 games played in 2018

- Jake Rogers led the league (50-for-90), throwing out potential base stealers 55.6% of the time.

-The SeaWolves were 30-40 at home in 2018, 33-37 away from UMPC Park in 2018

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.