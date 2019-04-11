Baysox Shut out in Home Opener, 2-0

BOWIE, Md. - Three pitchers combined for a no-hitter to lead the Harrisburg Senators to a 2-0 victory over the Bowie Baysox in front of 3,488 at Prince George's Stadium Thursday night in Bowie's home opener.

Erick Fedde, Jordan Mills and Aaron Barrett held the Baysox off the scoreboard, combining for the first opponent's no-hitter since Chad Durbin and Oscar Alvarez achieved the feat for the Akron Aeros on July 7, 2003, in Ohio. A pair of walks, a hit-by-pitch and an error marked the lone baserunners for the Baysox (2-5).

Marcos Molina bounced back from his Opening Night start in Pennsylvania last week and tossed a quality start in his first outing in Bowie. The right-hander allowed one earned run on seven scattered hits over six innings. LHP Brian Gonzalez entered in relief and threw three scoreless innings, allowing a walk over 10 batters faced.

Harrisburg (7-1) scored an unearned run in the top of the first inning on a Drew Ward sacrifice fly, and then tacked on an insurance run on a Rhett Wiseman single in the fourth inning. The right fielder led the way offensively for the Senators, with Wiseman recording three of the team's seven hits.

The Baysox and Senators continue their four-game series Friday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP Hunter Harvey makes his second straight start against Harrisburg against Senator RHP Sterling Sharp.

