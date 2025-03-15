FC Tulsa vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights

March 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Patrick Seagrist scored the only goal of the game as FC Tulsa took a 1-0 victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies in its home opener at ONEOK Field, earning a second consecutive shutout win to start the 2025 campaign.

