FC Tulsa vs. Memphis 901 FC - Game Highlights
July 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phillip Goodrum's first-half goal proved the difference as FC Tulsa took a 1-0 victory against Memphis 901 FC at ONEOK Field to break a three-game winless streak as Memphis ended the night down to nine players after red cards to Marlon Santos and AB Cissoko.
