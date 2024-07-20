FC Tulsa vs. Memphis 901 FC - Game Highlights

July 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa YouTube Video







Phillip Goodrum's first-half goal proved the difference as FC Tulsa took a 1-0 victory against Memphis 901 FC at ONEOK Field to break a three-game winless streak as Memphis ended the night down to nine players after red cards to Marlon Santos and AB Cissoko.

