FC Tulsa Take on Monterey Bay F.C. in the Last Match of the 2024 Season

October 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Standings: FC Tulsa enters the match with a record of 8W-14L-11D, ranking 10th in the Western Conference. Hartford Athletic enters the match with a record of 8W-15L-10D, ranking 11th in the Western Conference.

FC Tulsa's Last Match: A pair of second-half goals saw FC Tulsa fall, 2-1, to Hartford Athletic on Saturday. With the result, FC Tulsa has been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, exiting the USL Championship Race to the Playoffs presented by Terminix with one match on schedule. The club enters its season finale slotting 10th in the Western Conference with 35 points (8-14-11), while Hartford Athletic jumped to ninth in the Eastern Conference, carrying 43 points (12-13-7). FC Tulsa played the aggressor to open play and yielded results. After a second-minute shot from Hartford Athletic, the home club drummed out the next two shot attempts before Boubacar Diallo drew a foul in the ninth minute from Jordan Scarlett in the left corner of the 18-yard-box - netting FC Tulsa its first penalty kick since May 11. With Stefan Stojanovic eyeing goalkeeper Renan Ribeiro in the box, slipped the ball into the right corner in the 10th minute, yielding the club's second penalty goal of the season and Stojanovic's fifth in Patina. Hartford Athletic pitched the equalizer in the 23rd minute as action in the box saw FC Tulsa defender Alexis Souahy pitch an own goal to knot play. The match-winning goal ensued in the 79th minute as Kyle Edwards found the net after seeing his first attempt blocked. FC Tulsa generated multiple chances in the winding moments of play but could not find the net.

Last Match-Up Against Monterey Bay F.C.: Things got off to a slow start for FC Tulsa in Monterey. The home team had five shots in the first half and held 62 percent of ball possession but FC Tulsa was able to hold them off the scoreboard before half. FC Tulsa had a few chances to get on the scoreboard minutes before the first half concluded as the ball bounced around in front of the goal. Andrew Booth got the attack started by passing up the middle to Diogo Pacheo. Pacheco quickly dropped it off to Phillip Goodrum, who sent it wide to Stefan Stojanovic. Stojanovic had his shot attempt blocked by the Monterey Bay keeper, Antony Siaha on the edge of the 18-yard-box. Diogo Pacheco got the rebound and looked to keep the attack going. He dribbled in towards the goal but his attempt was thwarted by a diving Siaha. Pacheco passed the ball off to Goodrum, who took a shot. Goodrum's shot was blocked by two Monterey Bay defenders. A Monterey Bay defender attempted to clear the ball but St Clair got in front of it and passed to Phillip Goodrum. He took one last strike before the ball was ultimately cleared away. The second half got off to a similar start as the first half. FC Tulsa held possession of the ball for only 38 percent of the half. The visiting side had five shots with two coming on frame. In the 89th minute, Defender Bradley Bourgeois committed a foul in the box, which resulted in a PK for Monterey Bay F.C. Ousseni Bouda stepped up to take the PK. He did a quick stutter step and shot the ball in with his left foot. Bouda's PK was towards the right side of the goal and was deflected away by Goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda. The ball would find its way to the foot of a Monterey Bay F.C. player who sent it in the air towards the goal and Bouda would attempt a jumping header, which Peñaranda also saved. After six minutes of stoppage time, the match ended in a 0-0 draw.

Players to Watch: FC Tulsa's players to watch this match are Forward Stefan Stojanovic and Midfielder Santiago Sanchez. Stojanovic scored a PK in last week's match against Hartford Athletic. That goal moved him out of a three way tie for goals scored and into sole possession of first for the team. Stojanovic has had a few roles on the team this season but has remained a consistent threat in the attack. Stojanovic leads FC Tulsa in shots (35) and shots on target (19). He comes into this match with 33 appearances and 30 starts. He also has a trio of assists and 22 chances created. Midfielder Santiago Sanchez joined the squad on an academy contract and has come off the bench five times this season. The league introduced the Young Player Sporting Initiative this season which allows home teams to have two academy players on the bench for home matches. Santiago got his first minutes back in April against Charleston. During his time with the club, he got the opportunity to go to the Netherlands and train with Feyenoord, a club in the top tier of Dutch professional soccer. Santiago spent 10 days training with their academy team and got to see how he stacked up against top youth talent in the Netherlands. Since returning to FC Tulsa he has come off the bench twice.

Monterey Bay F.C.'s player to watch this week is Midfielder Walmer Martinez. Martinez is tied in assists (3), is third in shots (27), and leads in chances created (43). Martinez has appeared in 29 matches this season for the club.

