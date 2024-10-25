Rhode Island FC Hosts Miami FC on Saturday for Fan Appreciation Night

October 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - As a thank you to all the loyal fans and supporters of its historic inaugural season, Rhode Island FC will host Fan Appreciation Night at Beirne Stadium for its regular season finale vs. Miami FC on Saturday. The match, which kicks off at 8 p.m. and is expected to sell out, will feature a team photo poster giveaway, live music, discounted concessions and merchandise sales, a post-match award ceremony, and more!

Fan Appreciation Night festivities begin the moment gates open at 6:30 p.m. when the band Quick Hits will get the party started with live music inside Fan Fest. Fans will also have the opportunity to sign a playoff send-off banner with supportive messages for RIFC players as the team prepares to hit the road for its first-ever playoff match next weekend. Additionally, the first 3,500 fans through the gates on Saturday will get to take home their very own RIFC inaugural team photo poster.

Throughout the match, fans can enjoy up to 60% off of select team merchandise items as part of the RIFC Merch Madness sale, and 25% off all concessions (excluding food trucks). Fan Fest will feature free games and activities, including face paint, balloon animals, cornhole, plinko, teqball, soccer darts, kids fishing and bumper soccer. Food Truck Village is set to host a variety of local eats including A Mano, Sweet Bee's BBQ, Chicked Out Nuggz, Weiner Wagon, Jaju Pierogi, Ja Patty, California Taco Truck, The Ish and Del's Lemonade.

On the in-stadium videoboard, fans can see their smiling faces on the big screen by texting their favorite photos from the 2024 season with #RIFCinHD to 401-249-4857. Pre-match activity will conclude with a live rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner by Quick Hits.

After the match, fans will get to see the on-field presentation of player awards. Rhode Island FC will present four awards from the 2024 season: Player of the Year, presented by Breeze Airways, Defensive Player of the Year, presented by Centreville Bank, Anchored in Community Award, presented by Rhode Island Energy and Midfielder of the Year, presented by Highbar Physical Therapy. Following the presentation of player awards, 26 lucky fans will meet, greet and receive a game-worn jersey from an RIFC player as part of the Shirts Off Our Backs Giveaway.

RIFC's only recognized supporters group, Defiance 1636, will also present their postseason player accolades.

Finally, as the club gears up for the playoffs, Rhode Island FC will unveil its postseason playoff theme, including its hype video on the big screen and a special release of limited-edition, playoff-themed t-shirts that fans can purchase on their way out of the stadium.

Fans who miss out on tickets can tune into the match locally on NESN+ or via livestream on ESPN+, and can also tune into the exclusive radio call on HOT 106 (106.3 FM), featuring commentators Tommy Quinlan and Mike D. Shortly after the match, Rhode Island FC's final seeding and opening playoff match details will be announced.

