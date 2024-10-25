Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Hosts Hartford in Their Regular Season Finale

Kickoff: Saturday, October 26 (7:00 PM PDT)

Where: Championship Stadium (Irvine, CA)

How to Watch: At The Champ, FanDuel Sports Network SoCal, ESPN+

After officially clinching a spot in the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs, The County Boys play their final regular season home match at the friendly confines of Championship Stadium when they host Hartford Athletic for the first time on Saturday, October 26 at 7:00 PM. Hartford Athletic fight for their playoff lives while the Black and Orange fight for a higher seed as the Playoff Race begins...

NEW ENGLAND'S RISING STAR LOOKS TO RISE INTO THE PLAYOFFS

Hartford Athletic enters Saturday's match in 9th place in the Eastern Conference. While they are still yearning for something more, it is worth noting that this is already one of Hartford Athletic's most successful seasons. The Connecticut side is guaranteed to finish the season with their highest point total ever after their 2-2 draw on the road with Tampa Bay on Wednesday, best overall record, best home record (9-4-4) and longest unbeaten streak in club history (7). Since a loss to Rhode Island FC on August 10, Hartford has gone 6-1-4 to bring themselves firmly back into the playoff conversation. After Wednesday's draw, they will need help elsewhere to get into the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. They'll know their fate prior to taking the pitch Saturday night, but even if they get that help, they'll need to help themselves at The Champ first, especially considering their 3-9-4 road record.

2024 Regular Season Record: 12-13-8 (9th in USL-C Eastern Conference)

Goals Scored: 37 I Goals Allowed: 49 I Clean Sheets: 9

Players to Watch

F Mamadou Dieng

M Michee Ngalina

ORANGE COUNTYYY...THIS ONE'S FOR YOU!

Orange County SC booked their ticket to the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs after a goalless draw at home last Saturday against the West's Best in New Mexico United. It was a record setting night for goalkeeper Colin Shutler, who rewrote the Orange County SC record books once again after his 12th clean sheet on the season. This clean sheet moved him past a tie he was in with former goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky and into sole possession of first place. Saturday's goalless draw was just the second time under interim head coach Danny Stone that the Black and Orange have been kept off the scoreboard. In each of those matches, OCSC's defense also shut out their opponents and were able to walk away with a point. Midfielder Seth Casiple dropped back into a more defensive role in the absence of midfielder Kevin Partida (Yellow Card Accumulation Suspension) and still continued his bright run of form, winning two tackles, five duels, and still leading the team in chances created (3). Expect the assists leader for the Black and Orange to be heavily involved in the buildup once again Saturday.

Players to Watch

M Seth Casiple

F Ethan Zubak

All-time record

Orange County SC is 0-0-1 all-time against Hartford Athletic

Previous Matchup: 2023 USL Championship

Hartford Athletic 1 - 1 Orange County SC (Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford, CT)

Scoring Summary: Milan Iloski 7' (OCSC), Elvis Amoh 45 +8' (HFD)

FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT OFFERINGS

