Detroit City FC to Travel to San Antonio FC for Regular Season Finale

October 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release









Detroit City FC in action

(Detroit City FC) Detroit City FC in action(Detroit City FC)

San Antonio, TX - Detroit City FC finishes the 2024 regular season this Saturday on the road against San Antonio FC. Kickoff from Toyota Field is set for 8:30 PM EDT. The match will be streamed live on ESPN+ and broadcast locally on CW Detroit 50 (WKBD-TV). Supporters in Michigan can stream the match for free at www.cbsnews.com/detroit.

Detroit City comes into this match off a 3-0 victory over The Miami FC on Saturday afternoon. Goals from Rhys Williams and Laurent Kissiedou and a converted penalty from Nate Steinwascher saw Le Rouge claim the victory and clinch a home USL Championship playoff game for the first time in club history.

Not only did Nate Steinwascher pick up a clean sheet for his performance on Saturday, but he became the fourth goalkeeper to record a goal in the USL Championship's history and the first to score from the penalty spot.

Midfielder Rhys Williams was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 33. Williams scored the match's opening goal, took four shots overall, and created three chances throughout the match.

Le Rouge has secured a home playoff game but has yet to determine their seed. Since Detroit has the head-to-head tiebreaker against Indy Eleven (1-0-1) in their regular season matchup, DCFC only needs a draw this weekend to clinch the #3 seed in the East.

San Antonio FC comes into this match off a 1-1 draw against Louisville City FC. The draw saw their playoff hopes end, as they clinched the 9th spot in the Western Conference. As Phillip Goodrum put Louisville ahead, San Antonio fell behind right before the half. Kevon Lambert would equalize the game in the 61st minute, and the two sides would settle for a point.

These two sides have only met twice, splitting the two. Last season at Keyworth, Detroit City won 1-0, as Skage Simonsen scored the match's only goal in the fifth minute. The last time they met in San Antonio was 2022, when SAFC won 1-0.

Although the opponent is still to be determined, Detroit City will be hosting playoff soccer at Keyworth Stadium next weekend. Tickets for all Detroit City matches can be found at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.