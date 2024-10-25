Monterey Bay Set to Wrap 2024 Campaign in Tulsa

October 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA, Oklahoma - Monterey Bay F.C. (8-15-10, 34 points) travels to Oklahoma to wrap up the 2024 USL Championship campaign with a 5:00 p.m. PT showdown on Saturday against FC Tulsa (8-14-11, 35 points) at ONEOK Field in Week 34 of the regular season. Live streaming of the match will be available on ESPN+.

Monterey Bay F.C. will look to close out its third season in USL Championship with a win against FC Tulsa at ONEOK Field, a venue that the Union have yet to earn a result in. Though officially eliminated from postseason contention, the Crisp-and-Kelp are focused on ending the season on a high note as it heads into its first full season under new head coach Jordan Stewart in 2025.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place earlier this season on July 13, a nil-nil draw at Cardinale Stadium in Seaside. Through three matches in the series, FC Tulsa owns the slight series edge 1-0-2. Monterey Bay will not only be looking to jump up a spot in the table, but will be looking to earn its first win against the former Eastern Conference side.

FC Tulsa vs. Monterey Bay F.C.

Venue: ONEOK Field; Tulsa, Oklahoma

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024; 5:00 p.m. PT

Weather: Clear and 66 degrees

2024 Records

FC Tulsa (8-14-11, 35 pts, 10th West); Monterey Bay F.C. (8-15-10, 34 pts, 11th West)

