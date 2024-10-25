Segra Field to Host Holiday Market

October 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The Holiday Market at Segra Field will take place from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 16, and Sunday, November 17, 2024.

Leesburg, VA - Segra Field is set to host a Holiday Market on Saturday, November 16, and Sunday, November 17, 2024. The market is a free-entry event and will feature various local vendors, food trucks, and yard games taking place on the field at the 5,000-seat Segra Field. Parking is free.

The Holiday Market gates open at 11:00 AM on both dates, and the event will run until 3:00 PM. Concessions from food trucks will be available for purchase during this event.

Photos with Santa, which must be booked in advance and will take place inside the 703 Club, are available for $30 per group. Each group reservation is good for up to six total people. Each group can book a five (5) minute timeslot and will have up to two (2) photos taken with Santa during their session.

For more details about the free Holiday Market, click here. You can also book your photos with Santa on Saturday, November 16 here, and Sunday, November 17 here.

For additional inquiries or questions, please email info@loudoununitedfc.com or call 202-938-2178.

