FC Tulsa Signs Local Talent Anthony Harper to Academy Contract

July 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - FC Tulsa added upon its local talent on Tuesday, signing 17-year-old defender Anthony Harper to an Academy Contract.

Harper, an incoming senior at Riverfield Country Day High School, joins head coach Mario Sanchez and FC Tulsa after starring across high school and club ranks in Tulsa. Per terms of the contract, Harper is eligible to compete in home matches for the club while maintaining amateur status.

He will wear jersey No. 2 for the club.

"We are excited to welcome Anthony to the FC Tulsa family," Sanchez said. "He has shown in training and on a daily basis what he's capable of, and he's earned this opportunity through his play and through who he is as a person. His character is amazing, and I think he represents not only FC Tulsa but the local Tulsa community well."

Harper, a native of Tulsa, has developed locally with Tulsa Soccer Club since 2014 while playing for Riverfield Country Day. Competing with Tulsa SC in the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL), Harper has risen through the ranks, being coined an ECNL All-Conference player in the 2022-23 league season and, serving as a team captain, helped lead its U17 ECNL team to the playoffs in San Diego this past season.

"Tulsa SC is extremely proud to see Anthony Harper have this opportunity to sign a USL Championship Academy Contract with FC Tulsa," said Chris Taylor, Boys ECNL Director and College Coordinator of Tulsa SC. "Over the past 12 months, Anthony underwent a positional change to center back - buying into a new role meant he had to adapt quickly to the rigors of an ECNL season. His willingness to functionally continue to train key aspects of the position and his relentless film analysis have led to his continued development.

"We are excited to see this opportunity as an Academy player to continue to help Anthony reach his highest potential in the game."

A captain for Riverfield, Harper recorded 16 goals in the regular season, including two hat tricks. On April 8, he scored all of the team's goals in a 4-2 win over Verdigris. Raised in Green Country, Harper joins the club after years of following the club.

"I can't even explain how incredible it is to be playing locally," Harper said. "I've grown up watching FC Tulsa since I was about 9, consistently going to games with season tickets. It's been awesome. I'm very proud to be able to represent my city, and I'm very grateful for the opportunity to compete with the pros here locally."

Per terms of the USL's Academy Contract, Harper will be eligible for FC Tulsa's 10 remaining home matches, beginning on Saturday, July 20, as the club faces Memphis 901 FC at 7:30 p.m. CT at ONEOK Field.

